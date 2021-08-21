Cancel
Cook County, IL

Collaborative investigation breaks down 3M Cook County criminal cases by race, ethnicity, gender

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
The Better Government Association, Injustice Watch and DataMade have broken down more than three million criminal charges by race, ethnicity and gender.

Data are reinforcing concerns about the Cook County criminal justice system disproportionately affecting Black communities. The project looks at over three million cases filed between 2000 and 2018.

RELATED: Chicago Tribune, BGA investigate deadly building fires, provide potential solutions

Of those cases, more than 61% were filed against Black people, even though only about 23% of the county's population is Black. That percentage is much higher for some charges . Research suggests the disparity has more to do with social inequity than an inherent link between race and criminality.

Read the BGA's article on this investigation here .

