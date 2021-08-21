Collaborative investigation breaks down 3M Cook County criminal cases by race, ethnicity, gender

Nikkita J.M. Leach, 27, Manitowoc, chronic neglect of a child (harm did not occur) 3-counts, Guilty plea, The Court sentences the defendant to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total of four (4) years. That is two (2) years initial confinement followed by two (2) years extended supervision, on each count, consecutive. Execution of sentence is stayed and the defendant is placed on probation to DOC for three (3) years. The Court finds the defendant eligible for the Substance Abuse Program and not eligible for the Challenge Incarceration Program Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Departments assessment process; 2) AODA assessment and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, work search or combination; 6) Pay court costs, including warrant fees, totaling $4,028.00; 7) pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 8) have no contact with her children, L.L., DOB: 01-15-2015; B.L., DOB: 08-29-2019 and J.L., DOB: 11-22-2016; 9) undergo mental health assessment and follow through; 10) obtain GED, HSED or equivalent. The Court orders credit of 254 days on count 3 only, if revoked.