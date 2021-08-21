Cancel
Benton County, TN

Flash Flood Warning issued for Benton, Henry by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 09:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Benton; Henry The National Weather Service in Memphis has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Benton County in western Tennessee Northeastern Henry County in western Tennessee * Until 1045 AM CDT. * At 919 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Paris Landing State Park, Pine Hill and Big Sandy Unit Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge. This includes the following streams and drainages Little Crooked Creek, McGehee Branch, Blood River, Trace Creek, Ross Branch, Betsy Branch, Tennessee River and Eagle Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

