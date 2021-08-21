Cancel
Best Deals August 21 - $100 off Radeon RX 6900 XT, $630 UltraWide Monitor

By Malcolm Owen
Apple Insider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday's best deals include a $630 Scepter 43.8-inch Ultra Wide monitor, $100 off an XFX Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card, and a $30 Razer DeathAdder Mini Gaming Mouse. Shopping online for the best discounts and deals can be an annoying and challenging task. So rather than sifting through miles of advertisements, check out this list of sales we've hand-picked just for the AppleInsider audience.

ShoppingDigital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV today

If you want the largest TV you can afford, you’re going to love this deal from Walmart. Right now, you can buy an impressive 70-inch TCL 4K TV for just $600. That’s a huge saving of $100 for an equally huge TV. For a fantastic home cinema-style experience for less, you really need to snap up one of these TVs while stocks last. You won’t be disappointed and we’re just about to tell you all about why it’s a great deal.
ComputersDigital Trends

You won’t believe how cheap a refurbished Dell laptop is with this coupon

When buying a new computer, going with laptop deals will be cheaper than desktop computer deals because, for the latter, you’ll also need to purchase from one of these desktop monitor deals. It’s highly recommended that you browse Dell laptop deals for reliable machines, but if those offers are still beyond your budget, you might want to shift to refurbished laptop deals. If you’re interested, you can enjoy 35% off any laptop that’s available from Dell Refurbished by using the coupon code BTSLAPTOP35, and you’ll get free ground shipping, too.
ComputersDigital Trends

This is the best laptop you can buy for under $300 today

If you’re heading back to school soon, you’re probably thinking about what technology you need to make your high school or college life go a little more conveniently. One good purchase to make is this HP 15.6-inch Celeron-based laptop — the 15-dw1001wm. It’s just $249 right now at Walmart, representing a savings of $130 on the usual price. If you’re looking for a cheap way to be able to type up your class notes or write up papers, this is a great way to do so without spending a fortune. You can use it to stream your favorite shows in the evenings too giving you some fun entertainment along the way. Let’s take a look into why it’s worth purchasing.
ElectronicsCNET

Best 4K TV for 2021

Most TVs with a screen size of at least 43 inches are available in 4K resolution. It's no longer an expensive step-up feature, because prices for 4K TVs are now basically equivalent to older, lower-resolution 1080p TVs. It's hard to find any model that isn't 4K if you're shopping for a 50-inch screen or bigger.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

Amazon End of Summer Sale: all the best deals on TVs, headphones, laptops and more

The Amazon End of Summer Sale is now underway, featuring discounts on a range of TVs, headphones, laptops and more tech to help us forget the cold winter months are approaching. There aren't just a few standout offers in these categories, though. Dive deeper and you'll find massive price cuts on everything – from smart home gadgets and appliances to gaming peripherals and outdoor furniture.
ComputersDigital Trends

Hurry! This Surface Pro 7 is $330 off during back-to-school sales at Best Buy

Back-to-school sales are really heating up, and we’ve found some special ones in these Surface Pro deals, laptop deals and student laptop deals. And right this moment at Best Buy, you can get an astounding $330 off the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover. It’s down to $999, from its original price of $1,329 — that is a giant discount of 25%. Don’t miss out on a chance to score one of the best Microsoft 2-in-1 laptops, at a huge discount.
ElectronicsArs Technica

The weekend’s best deals: Samsung microSD cards, gaming chairs, and more

Our latest Dealmaster includes a nice one-day sale on Samsung microSD cards, as the 256GB and 512GB variants of the company's Evo Select card are down to $28 and $60 at Amazon, respectively. The former discount is the best we've seen since January, while the latter matches the lowest price we've ever tracked. As we've noted before, this certainly isn't the fastest card on the market, but it's reliable and performant enough for most casual needs, making it a good value when it's on sale.
Computerspocketnow.com

Apple’s M1 MacBook Air is getting a $150 discount, more devices are also on sale

You can currently get your hands on a new Apple MacBook Air with an M1 processor for as low as $850 after receiving a 15 percent discount that means $150 savings for you on its Silver and Gold Variants with 256GB storage space. However, if you want to go for the Space Gray model, you will have to settle for $100 savings, as it sells for $899.
Video Games27 First News

Best curved gaming monitor

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Curved gaming monitors match the curvature of your eyeballs to create a more natural and immersive gaming experience. They take advantage of your peripheral vision by curving just slightly towards you at both ends to provide an extensive range of view, making it easier to make out the corners of the screen. Though typically more expensive than traditional gaming monitors, curved gaming monitors help players with their peak performance and sleek designs.
ElectronicsTrustedReviews

Winners and Losers: Galaxy Watch 4 impresses while the Radeon RX 6600 XT launch spells disaster

It’s been a packed week for tech, but Winners and Losers is here to whittle it down to the very best (and worst) stories that are worthy of your attention. Between the Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and more, there’s never been a better time to be a Samsung fan. Even if Apple’s products are more your cup of tea, you have to hand it to Samsung for putting money where its mouth is with regards to foldable tech.
RetailTechRadar

Where to buy AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT: find stock here

Saying that the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT is hard to find right now is an understatement. Especially in the US, this high-end graphics card is out of stock everywhere, which means you won't likely find anyone who can tell you exactly where to find the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, let alone where to get it at its suggested retail price. Sadly, it isn't immune to the production issues that GPU manufacturers are experiencing.
ComputersPC Perspective

Podcast #641 – RX 6600 XT Reviews, Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus Destroyer, the Amiga 500 is back, 3dfx is not + more!

Good show this week! They said that 640 would be enough, but we just couldn’t stop. People are comparing this to hanging out with your tech friends at the bar for a bit, and that might be strangely accurate. We cover our two reviews from different manufactures on the latest AMD RX 6600 XT GPU, the superfast Sabrent Rocket card, and one of our favorites – the Amiga 500 mini remake and share a few anecdotes along the way. EA celebrates 27 years of Need for Speed, and go check out the early access of Battlefield 2042 if that’s your kinda thing. Reminder: no show next week.
Computersnotebookcheck.net

XFX and EKWB are cooking a custom Radeon RX 6900 XT

The recently previewed Radeon RX 6900 XT video card made by XFX in collaboration with masters of water cooling solutions EKWB will be added to the existing lineup of Speedster video cards by the Ontario-based company. There is no word regarding its availability and pricing, but it is safe to assume that the upcoming card will be rare and expensive.
ElectronicsGreenwichTime

The Best Ultrawide Monitors For Multitasking at Work and Gaming

Using an external monitor is a great way to improve your productivity at work because it allows you to see more information than the smaller display built into your laptop. This allows you to multitask more easily, or see more of one complicated app (like a photo or video editor) at once. Ultrawide monitors take that principle to the extreme.
Cell PhonesHot Hardware

2.5 Geeks: Intel Arch Day 2021 Highlights, Radeon RX 6600 XT And A Special Guest!

In this latest episode of HotHardware's 2.5 Geeks, we're live with special guest David Kanter, to chat about the many disclosures Intel Corporation made at Architecture Day 2021 and AMD's recent Radeon RX 6600 XT launch. We also quickly recap some of this week's other big news regarding mobile devices like the ASUS Smartphone For Snapdragon Insiders and the Google Pixel 5a...
ComputersHot Hardware

AMD Radeon RX 8000 RDNA 4 GPUs Tipped At 3nm And 5nm Nodes For Chiplet Design

The global shortage of silicon is not preventing tech companies from continuing to innovate, and traveling down their respected roadmaps (ETAs just might need to be adjusted on occasion). We bring this up because a prominent leaker has already begun discussing supposed details related to AMD's eventual fourth generation Radeon DNA (or RDNA 4) architecture.

