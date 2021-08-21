How Selena Gomez And Jennifer Aniston Became Friends
Outside of the glamour and opulence of Hollywood, it's hard to imagine celebrities as normal people. Sure, there are some enormous efforts to normalize the celebrity circle — such as Us Weekly's "Stars — They're Just Like Us" segment, where you're free to stare in amazement at Lady Gaga playing tennis or Elizabeth Olsen taking a sip of her iced coffee. But still, it's hard to fathom that the glittering stars themselves can also get starstruck at other people. However, that seems to be the exact case between Selena Gomez and her childhood idol, "Friends" alumna Jennifer Aniston.www.nickiswift.com
Comments / 0