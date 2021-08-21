Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Haven, MI

South Haven Performance Series To Resume Next Month

wirx.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a COVID-19 induced pause for the 2020 season, the South Haven Performance Series has announced its return to the cultural scene for next month. Events will resume at Peace Lutheran Church on Blue Star Highway on September 3 with the Pure Winds Quartet from Lansing. The South Haven Performance Series says the group strives to “create conversations between performers and audiences through high quality chamber concerts and engaging educational programs.” Members of the ensemble have performed, taught, and placed in competitions across the U.S. and internationally, and their show in South Haven on September 3 starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10, and will be available at the door.

www.wirx.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Lansing, MI
South Haven, MI
Entertainment
City
South Haven, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peace Lutheran Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban agrees to allow Afghans to leave, international statement says

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Taliban will allow all foreign nationals and Afghan citizens with travel authorisation from another country to leave Afghanistan, according to a joint statement issued by Britain, the United States and other countries. "We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Eviction ruling puts new pressure on Congress

Congress is under new pressure to keep millions of Americans in their homes after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium. The court said in its 6-3 ruling late Thursday night that it is up to Congress to authorize a freeze on evictions, but lawmakers have been unable to make that happen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy