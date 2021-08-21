South Haven Performance Series To Resume Next Month

After a COVID-19 induced pause for the 2020 season, the South Haven Performance Series has announced its return to the cultural scene for next month. Events will resume at Peace Lutheran Church on Blue Star Highway on September 3 with the Pure Winds Quartet from Lansing. The South Haven Performance Series says the group strives to “create conversations between performers and audiences through high quality chamber concerts and engaging educational programs.” Members of the ensemble have performed, taught, and placed in competitions across the U.S. and internationally, and their show in South Haven on September 3 starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10, and will be available at the door.