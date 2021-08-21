LAPD Officer Under Fire From Activists After Video Shows Him Punching Suspect

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday the firing of a school resource deputy who was caught on surveillance video grabbing a girl by the neck and slamming her to the ground inside an office back in 2019. Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony released a statement on the termination of former BSO deputy Willard Miller, 38. “For more than two and half years, my administration and I have deliberately focused on establishing a high organizational expectation of professionalism, performance and a firm culture of accountability.” “Effective Aug. 11, former Deputy Willard Miller is terminated from employment with the Broward Sheriff’s Office for his egregious lack of control, discipline and numerous policy violations. His action and behavior are not reflective of the great work and self-discipline frequently displayed by the overwhelming majority of my deputies.” “I’ve personally committed to this community that there will be a zero-tolerance policy against such abuse of powers, and my commitment is unwavering,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said. The incident occurred at approximately 2 p.m. on September 25 of 2019, at Cross Creek School, located in the 1000 block of N.W. 31st Ave. in Pompano Beach. Miller was subsequently arrested and charged in the case.