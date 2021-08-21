Cancel
Protests

Australian police arrest over 250 anti-lockdown protesters

By Oriana Gonzalez
Australian police on Saturday arrested more than 250 protesters who were condemning coronavirus-related lockdown policies in the country, AP reports. Driving the news: Sydney issued strict COVID protocol for more than two months, with Melbourne and Canberra entering lockdown in early August. Australia is currently facing its worst COVID-19 resurgence to date, and on Saturday reported its highest ever single-day rise in cases since the start of the pandemic.

Related
WorldNewsweek

'The truckies are going to shut down the country,' citing Covid-19 vaccines are 'poison'

A group of truck drivers furious about public health restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic has vowed to protest by shutting down all major highways in Australia next week. Plans to protest vaccine mandates and other restrictions by blocking highways in and out of every Australian state on Tuesday, August 31, were first detailed in a viral video featuring a man who identified himself as a truck driver on Monday, according to Daily Mail Australia.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Footage shows a young woman forcing quokka to vape in Western Australia

A teenager in western Australia has been seen in a video allegedly forcing a quokka to vape from an e-cigarette, sparking outrage on social media. In the video, the teen is seen on Rottnest Island, off the coast of the city of Perth, giggling as she pushes an e-cigarette down the quokka’s throat. The creature can be seen in the video standing on its back legs and licking the device, thinking it to be food.
Worldmediaite.com

Anti-Vaxx Nurse Reportedly Switched Thousands of Covid-19 Vaccines with Saline

A nurse in Germany has been accused of swapping thousands of vials containing the Covid-19 vaccine with saline solution. According to a Tuesday Facebook post from Sven Ambrosy, the district administrator of Friesland, northwest Germany, a nurse replaced the vaccines between March and April 2021 at the Roffhausen immunization center.
Australiagcaptain.com

Australia Arrests Maersk Captain After Submarine Cable is Damaged by Dragging Anchor

Australia has charged the Master of a Maersk containership after his ship allegedly damaged a critical underwater cable connecting Western Australia with Singapore. The Australian Federal Police (AFP) charged the 59-year-old Ukranian captain of the MV Maersk Surabaya, a Liberia-flagged containership, after a section of the Australia Singapore Cable was damaged on August 1, approximately 6 miles off Perth.
Public HealthMetro International

Australia suffers worst COVID day this year with millions in lockdown

MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Australia saw a record daily number of new coronavirus cases this year on Saturday, with the country’s most populous states of New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland recording a total of 361 cases of the highly infectious Delta variant. With about 15 million people in the three states,...
Public HealthFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Cases spike in Australia, Japan

WELLINGTON, New Zealand – The discovery of a single local COVID-19 case in New Zealand was enough for the government to put the entire country into strict lockdown last week. While others might see that as draconian, New Zealanders generally support such measures because they worked so well in the past.
Public HealthPosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Australia Outbreak Grows, Spreads To New Zealand As Southeast Asia Deaths Spike

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia's most populous state reported a record 633 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday as concerns grew about the delta variant's spread beyond Sydney. The previous record in New South Wales, which includes Sydney, was 466 on Saturday. Three people died on Tuesday, bringing the death toll from the outbreak first detected in Sydney in mid-June to 60.
Public SafetyCNN

Police kill top commander and deputy of militant group in Indian Kashmir

(CNN) — The top commander of a militant group and his deputy, allegedly involved in dozens of target killings, died in a shootout, Indian police in Kashmir said on Monday. Abbas Sheikh, chief of the militant group The Resistance Front (TRF), and Saqib Manzoor were killed during a shootout in Srinagar, the main city of Indian Kashmir, said Kashmir police chief Vijay Kumar.
Time Out Global

Melbourne's sixth lockdown has been extended by one week

Victorian premier Daniel Andrews has announced an extension of metropolitan Melbourne’s current lockdown. The lockdown has been extended by another seven days, which means it is anticipated to end at 11.59pm on Thursday, August 19. The news comes as Victoria records 20 new locally acquired cases. Of the 20 new...
ProtestsPosted by
Daily Mail

Police arrest 50 protesters as four officers are injured after thousands of Covid conspiracy theorists flood Berlin in latest of a string of illegal demos

Protesters clashed with police in Berlin on Saturday as thousands of anti-vaxxers and Covid conspiracy theorists flooded the streets in the latest illegal demonstrations. Police had banned nine planned demonstrations for Saturday, including one from the Stuttgart-based Querdenker movement, the most visible anti-lockdown movement in Germany. Some demonstrators tried to...

