Why Selling The KUWTK House Made Kris Jenner Emotional

Kris Jenner bought a home in Hidden Hills, California, back in 2010, three years into filming "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," according to Love Property. Over the next several years, Kris and her family made lasting memories inside the home, and many scenes of their reality show were filmed there as well. From the black and white checkered floors, to the rounded staircases, just about any fan could point out the matriarch's humble abode in photos. The house was a place where Kris hosted some of the most lavish Christmas parties, where her grandchildren would come to visit, and where she shared so many ups and downs with her family.