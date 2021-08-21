Cancel
KSU: $3.7M grant supports research into COVID-19 treatment

Little Apple Post
Little Apple Post
 8 days ago
MANHATTAN — As the fight against COVID-19 continues, Kansas State University has received a five-year, $3.7 million grant from the National Institutes of Health's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to research a new treatment method for the virus, according to a media release from the university. Kyeong-Ok "KC"...

Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/
Little Apple Post

Kansas schools prioritize mental health for pandemic aid

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — Education officials overseeing more than $1.1 billion in federal pandemic aid for Kansas schools say districts are spending much of the money to meet the mental health needs of students and staff. Some Kansas districts are hiring additional counselors and social workers, while others are...

