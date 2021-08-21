Man arrested multiple times for allegedly taking pictures of women in restrooms accused of same crime in Mobile church

UPDATE: 10:05 AM: Mobile Police say Patrick Herron was arrested for allegedly doing the same thing he’s accused of doing before, only this time, inside a Mobile Church. Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered the subject went to a church in West Mobile and was found in the women’s restroom. The investigation revealed the subject photographed two adult females. As a result, Patrick S. Herron, 33, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Criminal Surveillance (X2).