Volunteers lining up to help at golf tournament

Attendees at the Solheim Cup next week will be shepherded and tended to by an army of volunteers helping to pull off one of the biggest events Toledo has ever hosted.

“The volunteers are really at the heart and core of not only the tournament, but creating an experience for everyone — players, media, spectators,” said Meg Ressner, volunteer general co-chair for the 2021 Solheim Cup Committee. “We just want everyone to have an experience second to none.”

The biennial match-play tournament featuring the top dozen women’s golfers for the U.S. and European teams is Aug. 31 through Sept. 6 at the Inverness Club. Planning for the event began five years ago, with volunteer recruitment starting in earnest about a year ago, Ms. Ressner said. There are more than 1,800 volunteers registered and scheduled to help with events and operations both on and off the course, and there’s room for more.

“Most of our activities will happen leading up to and during tournament week,” Ms. Ressner said. “It’s an opportunity to really be a part of this team that’s putting on the biggest event in Toledo’s history. It’s an inside view of what this tournament is all about and an opportunity to help our city be the best it can be.”

The Solheim Cup atmosphere will be far from the reserved affairs many think professional golf play may be. Organizers want as many people on the course as possible, Ms. Ressner said, to cheer players on and take part in events on and off Inverness grounds.

“The energy is just completely different,” Heather Warga, volunteer coordinator, said. “At the Solheim Cup, we’re rallying, cheering, painting faces.”

Coordinating the volunteers alone is “a big undertaking,” Ms. Warga said. Computer software plays a large role in collecting necessary information, creating a chain-of-command structure, assigning and scheduling volunteers according to their interests and available hours, and communicating across the various teams.

“Things are ramping up, but fortunately we have a great group of division chairs who are basically our top-level volunteers,” Ms. Warga said.

Volunteers will be doing everything from greeting spectators at the gate, marshaling crowds across the grounds, selling concessions and merchandise, overseeing parking and shuttle services, managing leaderboards, supply-chain operations, and numerous other crucial tasks.

“There are a lot of moving parts,” Ms. Warga said. “And there are volunteers coming from across the U.S.”

Polly Kasper, a member of Inverness Club and one of four co-chairs overseeing volunteers assigned as marshals at holes 10 to 18, knew she had to be a part of the Solheim Cup. Earlier this month, she was one of the volunteers at Stranahan Theater assembling packages of swag and gear for all volunteers including their credentials, meal vouchers, and official clothing.

“This is a big deal,” Ms. Kasper said. “I’m just glad to be a part of it.”

Ms. Kasper previously volunteered during the 2019 U.S. Junior Amateur and the 2020 LPGA Drive On Championship at Inverness, and hosted some of the players at her home.

“It was a ton of fun,” she said. “I just like golf. I like playing it, watching it, being a part of it. The [Solheim Cup] is a different kind of golf.”

It’s also a chance for girls and young women to see the players as positive female role models competing at the highest level in the game.

“Being a female and being a golfer, I have three daughters of my own and we try to encourage them to be strong women,” Ms. Kasper said.

Organizers hope Toledo’s hospitality and ability to host a stellar, world-class tournament and accompanying events will open up future opportunities here.

“It’s Toledo at its best, showcased globally,” Ms. Ressner said. “We want it to be a place people come back to.”

Registry fees to volunteer are $175 or $100 for students, which includes tournament access, parking, refreshments, gear, and access to a party for volunteers Aug. 29. For more information on volunteering, visit solheimcupusa.com/volunteers .