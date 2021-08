The pop field at the Grammys is consistently stacked, including as it does some of the biggest pop hits each year. This year the crowded field has a wide range of artists, from veterans to 2021 breakouts, competing for recognition. Let’s take a fresh look at Best Pop Solo Performance. SEECould Billie Eilish strike Grammys gold again with ‘Happier Than Ever’? It would put her in the history books yet again In my last pop field preview, I mentioned that this category seemed like a safe bet for Olivia Rodrigo; this has not changed. But now she has two new hits she...