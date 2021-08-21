Cancel
New York City, NY

Officials: Firefighter suffers minor injuries in 3-alarm fire in Morrisania

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 8 days ago

One firefighter was hospitalized while battling a three-alarm fire in Morrisania early Sunday, officials say.

Fire crews received word at around 5:45 a.m. about a fire at 448 East 173rd St.

Nearly 150 firefighters responded to the fire that spread into a neighboring building at 456 East 173rd St.

News 12 is told it took around 90 minutes to get the fire under control and that nobody was inside the building, which houses a ministry, an electrician and other businesses.

One firefighter suffered "minor bumps and bruises" and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The cause and exact starting location of the fire are still under investigation.

News 12

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

