Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Lawrence man killed in crash on Interstate 290 in Marlborough, state police say

By Melissa Hanson
Posted by 
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 53-year-old Lawrence man was killed Friday after crashing into another car on Interstate 290 in Marlborough, according to Massachusetts State Police. The man was driving a 2007 Toyota Yaris on I-290 east at Interstate 495 north around 4:45 p.m. Friday when, for reasons still under investigation, he did not slow down for decelerating traffic in the left lane merging onto I-495 north, state police said in a statement.

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
53K+
Followers
38K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Willington, CT
City
Marlborough, CT
Lawrence, MA
Accidents
City
Marlborough, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Lawrence, MA
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Worcester, MA
State
Connecticut State
Lawrence, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Helicopter#Interstate 495#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
Related
Boston, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

Man stabbed to death in Dorchester, Boston police say

A man has died after being stabbed Saturday morning in Dorchester, according to Boston police. The stabbing happened at 9:21 a.m. near the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Columbia Road, police said in a statement. Officers got to the scene and found a man suffering from a stab wound....
Leominster, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

Rodney Steven Laventure arrested in connection with shooting of 3 teens during Maynard house party last weekend, police say

A 21-year-old Leominster man has been arrested Saturday in connection with the shooting of three teenagers during a Maynard house party last weekend, officials said. Rodney Steven Laventure was arrested after he arranged to turn himself in to Maynard Police and Massachusetts State Police at the Leominster Police headquarters. A warrant had been issued in connection with the shooting at 2 Cindy Lane in Maynard on Aug. 21, according to a statement from police.
Boston, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston police investigate homicide on Erie Street in Dorchester

Boston homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of a Dorchester man Saturday evening. The Boston Police Department said in a Facebook posting that officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the vicinity of 11 Erie Street in Dorchester Saturday at about 6:30 p.m. to find an adult male suffering an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

Chelsea man killed in Medford motorcycle crash

A 23-year-old Chelsea man was killed Friday morning when the motorcycle he was driving slammed into the passenger side of a tractor-trailer rig on Route 16 in Medford. Massachusetts State Police said the motorcyclist was taken to Mass General Hospital just after the 8 a.m. crash. He was pronounced dead by doctors there.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

Veteran Massachusetts officer named new Maine Capitol Police chief

Matthew Clancy, who has been in law enforcement for 35 years, will take the position as chief of the Maine Capitol Police, the Maine Department of Public Safety said Friday. Clancy is currently the interim chief of the Plympton, Massachusetts Police Department since August of 2019, a position he previously held from 2002 to 2010. He also served as police chief in Duxbury, Massachusetts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy