Lawrence man killed in crash on Interstate 290 in Marlborough, state police say

A 21-year-old Leominster man has been arrested Saturday in connection with the shooting of three teenagers during a Maynard house party last weekend, officials said. Rodney Steven Laventure was arrested after he arranged to turn himself in to Maynard Police and Massachusetts State Police at the Leominster Police headquarters. A warrant had been issued in connection with the shooting at 2 Cindy Lane in Maynard on Aug. 21, according to a statement from police.