Lawrence man killed in crash on Interstate 290 in Marlborough, state police say
A 53-year-old Lawrence man was killed Friday after crashing into another car on Interstate 290 in Marlborough, according to Massachusetts State Police. The man was driving a 2007 Toyota Yaris on I-290 east at Interstate 495 north around 4:45 p.m. Friday when, for reasons still under investigation, he did not slow down for decelerating traffic in the left lane merging onto I-495 north, state police said in a statement.www.masslive.com
