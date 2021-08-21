Cancel
Madison County, IN

Ken de la Bastide column: Sheriff's office the plum in 2022 election cycle

The Herald Bulletin
The Herald Bulletin
 8 days ago
It seems like a long time before filing for the 2022 primary election opens at the Madison County Clerk’s office, but there is already some activity.

The Republican Party currently holds 10 of the 12 county offices that will be contested and could increase that dominance next year.

The only county offices the Republican Party doesn’t currently occupy are that of sheriff and the 3rd District on the Madison County Council.

The Democratic Party has had a lock on the sheriff’s office for most of the past five decades, only once losing the office for four years in 1978.

Democrat Scott Mellinger’s term as sheriff ends in 2022 after serving two separate times for a total of 16 years in the office.

Major Joey Cole has the backing of Mellinger for the party’s nomination and it’s anticipated he will be unopposed next May.

There are several Republicans considering seeking the nomination in 2022, but none have made an official commitment.

Party leaders are hoping that County Councilman Anthony Emery, a member of the state police, will run for sheriff.

Emery won an at-large seat on the council in 2020 which was considered a trial run for a higher office.

Emery has remained quiet about his political intentions.

Then there is the case of Brian Bell, the proverbial man without a party.

Running as a Democrat, Bell lost to Mellinger in the 2014 primary by 48 votes. After that he switched parties with the intention of running for the GOP nomination in 2022.

But Indiana lawmakers changed the rules.

It used to be that a candidate switching parties was required to vote in one primary election of the new party. That has been changed in the Indiana General Assembly to two primary elections.

That leaves Bell with several options, none of them promising.

He can ask GOP Chairman Russ Willis to sign a waiver allowing him to run in the primary. That’s not likely to happen if Emery enters the field.

Bell can ask Democratic Party Chairman Thomas Newman Jr. to sign a waiver, also not probable since he changed parties to begin with.

The third option is to run as an independent, a thankless task without a precinct organization.

Bell’s options are not promising for 2022.

The GOP ballot is filling fast.

As per the Indiana constitution, only Recorder Linda Smith is not eligible to seek re-election to the office.

The constitution limits to two consecutive terms the offices of sheriff, clerk, treasurer, auditor, coroner and recorder.

Smith has already announced her intention of opposing Treasurer Danny Smith in the GOP primary next May.

Her first deputy, Angie Abel, is planning to run in the Republican Party primary to replace Smith.

Prosecutor Rodney Cummings, who has run unopposed for the office the past two election cycles, is running for another term.

Incumbent Clerk Olivia Pratt is expected to seek a second term, as are: Larry Davis as county assessor; Mark Dudley as Madison Circuit Court Division 6 judge; and council members Jerry Alexander, Diane Likens and Rob Steele.

It’s unknown what Commissioner Kelly Gaskill will do in 2022.

