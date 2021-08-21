Cancel
Coralville, IA

Coralville woman allegedly leads police on brief car chase, claims she had to use the restroom

By Tommy Lang
KCJJ
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Coralville woman accused of leading police on a brief car chase allegedly told investigators she didn’t stop because she had to use the restroom. According to arrest records, Coralville Police noticed a 2009 Ford Fusion with an expired registration travelling westbound on the 1700 block of 5th Street just before 2:30 Friday morning. The officer turned around to initiate a traffic stop, at which point the vehicle allegedly accelerated above the speed limit. As the car approached the intersection of 20th Avenue and 5th Street, the officer activated his lights and siren.

