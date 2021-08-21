Sexual assault reported at UI residence hall

Three Fairfield residents have been arrested after a report that they were using drugs inside an Iowa City Pancheros. Iowa City Police received a report of two subjects possibly smoking crack inside the restroom at the South Riverside Drive Pancheros just after 5:30 Saturday night. Iowa City Police caught up with the suspects’ truck, a 1998 GMC Sierra, at Oak Crest Hill Road and Old Highway 218. The driver, identified as 41-year-old Isaac Knight of Fairfield, was reportedly sweating profusely, jittery and speaking rapidly. Police say he admitted to using heroin about an hour earlier. Knight allegedly admitted to having a used syringe, and police say 0.8 grams of heroin was found in his wallet. Knight was arrested and charged with Operating While Intoxicated- 2nd Offense, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Driving While Revoked. If convicted on all charges, he faces a maximum of four years in prison.