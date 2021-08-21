Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Sexual assault reported at UI residence hall

By Tommy Lang
KCJJ
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of Iowa officials are reporting a sexual assault that allegedly took place on campus. According to the UI Department of Public Safety, school officials received a report of a sexual assault that occurred on Wednesday at an east side residence hall. The assault was reportedly perpetrated by an acquaintance.

www.1630kcjj.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Residence Hall#Ui#University Of Iowa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Lincoln, NEkios.org

UNL Fraternity Assault Case Leads To Protests, Scrutiny

Six state senators are asking for more transparency into the sexual assault investigation at a University of Nebraska-Lincoln fraternity house. The group of lawmakers expressed their concern of repeated safety issues at the university in a letter to Chancellor Ronnie Green. The senators warned that University leadership has lost the trust of many students on campus and asked the chancellor to support increased accountability in UNL's Title Nine office. Protesters have gathered this week in front of the university's Phi Gamma Delta house, where the alleged sexual assault took place. UNL has closed the fraternity house and suspended operations, but the protesters want it shut down.
Iowa City, IAKCJJ

3 Fairfield residents arrested for heroin after report of drug use inside IC Pancheros

Three Fairfield residents have been arrested after a report that they were using drugs inside an Iowa City Pancheros. Iowa City Police received a report of two subjects possibly smoking crack inside the restroom at the South Riverside Drive Pancheros just after 5:30 Saturday night. Iowa City Police caught up with the suspects’ truck, a 1998 GMC Sierra, at Oak Crest Hill Road and Old Highway 218. The driver, identified as 41-year-old Isaac Knight of Fairfield, was reportedly sweating profusely, jittery and speaking rapidly. Police say he admitted to using heroin about an hour earlier. Knight allegedly admitted to having a used syringe, and police say 0.8 grams of heroin was found in his wallet. Knight was arrested and charged with Operating While Intoxicated- 2nd Offense, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Driving While Revoked. If convicted on all charges, he faces a maximum of four years in prison.
Florida Statewfla.com

Florida judge signs order to release convicted serial rapist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — The first person to be convicted with DNA evidence for a 1987 rape case in Orange County is being released from prison. A judge signed the order for Tommie Lee Andrews to be freed from Florida’s Jimmy Ryce Facility for Sexual Predators on Friday.Advertisement. Andrews...
Iowa City, IAKCJJ

Transient defecates inside IC pharmacy, sentenced to 1 day in jail

Defecating on the floor of an Iowa City pharmacy has led to a brief jail term for a local transient. According to Iowa City Police, 57-year-old Victor Van Pelt was inside the pharmacy area at the Waterfront Hy-Vee at 5:30pm on August 10th when he defecated on the floor. He then walked outside, where police found and arrested him down the street.
Sussex County, DEdelawarebusinessnow.com

Former Connections staffer convicted of lying to police about checking on inmate who later died

The Delaware Department of Justice’s Division of Civil Rights & Public Trust secured two misdemeanor convictions against a former employee of Connections. Connections had served as the Delaware Department of Correction medical contractor. “Delawareans deserve integrity from every publicly paid professional, including contractors who lie about their official acts,” said...
Iowa City, IAKCJJ

Iowa City man wanted on warrants for rioting and shooting arrested Monday

An Iowa City felon wanted on warrants for participating in a riot and for a shooting incident earlier this year was arrested late Monday night. Police say 21-year-old Marquel Poole of Stanwyck Court was part of an assault on two individuals at the Capitol Street parking ramp on June 5th. The two were reportedly assaulted by 5-6 individuals, Poole being among them. A recording of the altercation clearly shows Poole as part of the riot.
Iowa City, IAKCJJ

Chronic IC dine-and-dasher arrested

A chronic dine-and-dasher has been arrested by Iowa City Police. 26-year-old Amos Lavela is accused of skipping out on two different tabs at The Vine on Prentiss Street within the span of 18 hours. The first was a bill for $18 on August 11th just after 7:15pm. The second was for $21 on August 12th just after 12:45pm.
Iowa City, IAKCJJ

Transient accused of stealing bicycle rides past victim, who took it back

Iowa City Police say a transient accused of stealing a bicycle rode it past the person who accused him of stealing it…and she took it back. 49-year-old transient Roger Hunter was booked into the Johnson County Jail on a 4th Degree Theft charge just before 1:30 Sunday morning. Arrest records indicate Hunter stole a $500 bicycle from an underground parking area on the 300 block of South Gilbert Street around 11am on August 5th. He allegedly rode the bike past the victim while she was waiting outside for the police to arrive. The woman confronted Hunter, who gave the bike back. The woman then pointed out the lights were missing, and Hunter reportedly removed them from his backpack and gave them back. He did not return the woman’s missing cellphone holder, valued at about $30.
Iowa City, IAKCJJ

IC Police arrest man who allegedly hurled chairs from downtown bar into the street, asked pedestrians to punch him

Iowa City Police have arrested a man they say was hurling chairs from a downtown Iowa City bar into the street while asking people to assault him. Officers were flagged down by staff at The Summit around 11:45 Thursday night for a patron refusing to leave. The suspect, 19-year-old Brady Dauber of The Quarters on Highway 6 East, walked away when officers arrived. Dauber was stopped by police, who say he showed signs of intoxication.
Coralville, IAKCJJ

Shoeless Coralville driver crashes onto roundabout, gets arrested

Coralville Police say a shoeless driver drove his cargo van onto a roundabout and got stuck, leading to his arrest. According to arrest records, officers were called to a one-vehicle accident on the roundabout at Commerce Drive and Commercial Park, between Walmart and Integrated DNA Technologies, just before 2:30 Saturday morning. A 2019 Ford Transit-250 was found on top of the roundabout with its airbags deployed. Police say the driver, 23-year-old Richard Zepeda-Castillo of 21st Avenue Place, showed signs of intoxication, smelled of ingested alcohol, and admitted to drinking at Club 76 in North Liberty.
Iowa City, IAKCJJ

Iowa City man wanted on warrants charged with weapons possession

An Iowa City man stopped on a search warrant Sunday evening has been taken into custody and faces multiple drug and weapons charges. Officers stopped 22-year-old Tramon Colandro Robinson of Cross Park Avenue just before 7:45pm on the 500 block of East Burlington Street. Police had search warrants for the vehicle Robinson was driving, as well as for Robinson himself. The search reportedly turned up a loaded Smith and Wesson handgun under the driver’s seat that Robinson allegedly stated was his. A backpack, also acknowledged by Robinson as his, had 105 grams of marijuana, packaged in 22 individual bags.
Iowa City, IAKCJJ

Petition asks ICCSD to require masks in schools

The Iowa City Community School District board was presented with a petition signed by over a thousand parents, medical personnel and community members asking the District to require masks in school to quell the spread of COVID-19. The Gazette reports that a parent, Jonna Higgins-Freese, shared a simulation of a...
Politicsdelaware.gov

DCRPT secures convictions against ex-Connections employee

Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. Convictions secured after former DOC nurse was caught lying to investigators. The Delaware Department of Justice’s Division of Civil Rights & Public Trust (DCRPT) has secured two misdemeanor convictions against a former employee of Connections, which at the time served as the Department of Correction’s (DOC) medical contractor.
Long Beach, CAbeachcomber.news

ELB Resident Dies Following Assault

On Aug. 24, LBPD issued a release stating it’s investigating as an “undetermined death” the circumstances that led to the death of James (“Jay”) McManus, age 61, as he walked from Avenue Three Pizza (east side of Palo Verde Avenue just north of Stearns Street) to Carfax Avenue (a few blocks west of Palo Verde.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy