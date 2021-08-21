Take a Look Inside The Bodrum EDITION Boutique Hotel in Turkey
The Bodrum EDITION is a dreamy boutique hotel located in Tilkicik bay at the western point of the Bodrum peninsula. The property is comprised of 108 guest rooms, suites and villas – majority of which have a view of the Aegean Sea. Every room features custom furniture and marble bathrooms, providing guests an at-home feel with a luxe twist. The hotel also has a spa, salon, Turkish Hammam and fitness center for you to enjoy during your stay. For those looking to unwind, enjoy the afternoon in the infinity pool or the beach club, then make your way to one of the restaurants for a delicious dinner overlooking the bay.hypebae.com
