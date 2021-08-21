You Should Visit America’s Oldest National Parks Right Now. We live in a land filled with mythology, giants, and ancient history. Early depictions of the locations that would become our national parks, most often told by explorers or laborers, were so alien and exotic to the typical person that they were simply dismissed. Even today, the parks’ magnificence can only be completely appreciated in person. The majesty of Yosemite, Sequoia, and Yellowstone, on the other hand, proved all too real, spurring a novel notion, dubbed “America’s best idea ever” by some.