40 is only a number at this stage in Roger Federer's life. The Swiss tennis player, current number 9 in the world, continues to have the same enthusiasm that he has always had every time he takes a racket. A few days after his birthday, the winner of 20 Grand Slams acknowledged that “it happens all of a sudden and we say to ourselves 'It's not possible!' Suddenly I feel very far from my 20s.