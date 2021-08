GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new seafood restaurant is coming to downtown Grand Rapids. Real Seafood Company is expected to open at 111 Lyon St. NW in the first quarter of 2022. “We are excited and committed to procuring the freshest seafood available and providing a memorable guest experience in a unique atmosphere,” said Kevin Gudejko, president and CEO of Real Seafood Company, which has restaurants in Ann Arbor and Bay City as well as Toledo, Ohio, and Naples, Florida.