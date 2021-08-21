Cancel
Louisiana State

Louisiana refuge closed mornings Sept 1-6 for gator harvest

The Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A southwest Louisiana wildlife refuge will be closed for alligator harvest every morning from Sept. 1 through Sept. 6.

The Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge’s recreational areas will be open to the public from noon until sunset on those days, the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said in a news release Thursday.

The refuge covers about 71,000 acres (28,700 hectares) along more than 26 miles (42 kilometers) of coastline in Calcasieu and Cameron parishes. Erosion has cost it about 15,000 acres (6,070 hectares) since the Rockefeller Foundation donated the land to Louisiana in 1919, according to the department’s website.

About 100,000 people visit it every year, many of them fishing for crabs, shrimp, redfish, speckled trout, black drum, largemouth bass and other species.

The Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge is one of the most biologically diverse wildlife areas in the nation, the department said.

