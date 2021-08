Condolences go out to Harry Styles whose grandfather has passed away after battling Parkinson’s Disease. Styles’ mother, Anne Twist wrote on Instagram: “My heart is broken once more … our family has been reeling from the loss of our Dad / Grandad / brother / friend. Dad you were so brave and courageous, always smiling and with a sharp and witty comment at just the right time. We love you totally and forever. Sleep sweetly you beautifully man. Go be with Mum xxx THANK YOU, EVERYONE, FOR YOUR THOUGHTS & COMMENTS XXX (sic)”