Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

'Westworld,' 'Punisher' alum Ben Barnes to release first EP

By Karen Butler
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=484nsD_0bYnUiX100
Ben Barnes is releasing a five-song record this fall. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Actor Ben Barnes has announced his first five-track record, Songs For You, on Oct. 15.

Best known for his roles in The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian, Easy Virtue, The Punisher, Westworld, and Shadow and Bone, Barnes announced his musical project on Friday, his 40th birthday.

"I'm fascinated in acting by the duality of people, and that we all have the capacity to feel everything and more than one emotion at a time," Barnes said in a news release.

"I feel that way, too, about my songs. Even if they seem to be about one thing, I'm interested in conflicting emotion and transitional feelings... the in-between. '11:11' is about real love; the kind of love where you would give up all your wishes for the one you love to feel whole... even if it costs you, even if they can't 'be yours.'"

Barnes also teased on Twitter that a video for "11:11," starring his Westworld castmate Evan Rachel Wood, is set for release on Sept. 17.

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
172K+
Followers
39K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Rachel Wood
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westworld#Real Love#Benbarnes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicCollider

Ben Barnes Is Releasing a Debut EP and It's Sure to Be Swoonworthy

With a resume boasting iconic characters like Prince Caspian, Billy Russo, and now The Darkling, Ben Barnes has made quite the name for himself in Hollywood — but now, he’s moving in a different direction. The Shadow and Bone star announced on his Instagram that he will be releasing an EP of original music come this fall, briefly pivoting away from his recent success in the Netflix series (which will return for a second season). The album, titled Songs For You, will be released in October, with its first single, “11:11,” now available for pre-order.
Musicfangirlish.com

Ben Barnes Celebrates 40th Birthday By Announcing The Release Of His First Music EP

We have a confirmation, folks. Our prediction that Ben Barnes would be announcing the release of his own music on his birthday has come true. For months, and weeks fans have been speculating that Ben has been working on his own music. If you have been following Ben Barnes closely and watching all his cover videos on his Instagram, you could even say he’s been working on this for the last year or two. What really cemented the speculation even further was his Instagram post on August 16th which clearly meant he was telling us music was coming.
MoviesComicBook

Marvel Fans Celebrate Spider-Man Andrew Garfield and Punisher's Ben Barnes On Their Shared Birthday

Marvel fans are celebrating Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield and Netflix's The Punisher star Ben Barnes, today on their shared birthday of August 20th. Garfield is turning 38, while Barnes is turning 40, and it's clearly apparent from Twitter's trending topics that Marvel fans have not forgotten both actors' contribution to the legacy of Marvel movies. Both Andrew Garfield and Ben Barnes are getting a lot of love today - whether it's fans posting clips of their various TV and movie roles, or people simply celebrating how good the two UK actors look as arrive at middle-age.
MusicPopculture

'Shadow and Bone' Star Ben Barnes Venturing Into Music, Hear His First Single

Actor Ben Barnes is finally taking the plunge into releasing original music, and his long-time followers couldn't be more excited. Barnes is known for starring in HBO's Westworld, Marvel Studios' The Punisher and Netflix's Shadow and Bone. This week, he announced that his debut as a singer-songwriter, Songs For You, will be released on Oct. 15.
TV SeriesTVLine

The Conners: 5 MIA Roseanne Characters' Absences Explained

Remember when Roseanne and Dan had four children? Or when Jackie was married with a kid of her own?. It’s no secret that The Conners — and before it, the Roseanne revival — have played fast and loose with continuity, specifically when it comes to which characters have been swept under the rug (along with Dan’s death and the family’s Season 9 lottery windfall). Some absences have been explained on screen — one of which had to be addressed due to a legacy cast member’s death — while others have been clarified only in conversation with producers. What follows is a list of those explanations.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

03 Greedo Releases New Three-Pack EP "03 Inna Key"

Before getting locked up on a twenty-year sentence, Los Angeles rapper 03 Greedo revealed that he had recorded over three thousand songs to roll out during his bid. As the hip-hop community continues to hope every year that the rapper gets released on parole, 03 is sticking to his guns, dropping a three-song EP called 03 Inna Key on Wednesday.
MusicPunknews.org

Sister Suzie release EP

Edmonton based glam rockers Sister Suzie have released a new EP. The EP is called Don't Want To and features three songs, "Don't Want To", "Claws", and "Are You Gonna (Give Me A Kiss)". Lead vocalist Andrea Martineau said of the EP,. "Don’t Want To EP is a few tunes...
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Devora Releases Wicked Debut EP – ‘Outlaw’

Outlaw-pop artist Devora just dropped her debut EP, Outlaw, via Tiger Tone, a blend of Goth, country, and dark pop, infused with the femme fatale flavors of Devora’s unforgettable voice. Talking about her sui generis sound, Devora told V13’s Aaron Willschick, “Country music has sort of been ingrained in me...
New York City, NYPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Why Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum’s Couple Style Rules

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It was the summer romance we didn’t know we needed: Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum sparked dating rumors last week when they were spotted on an intimate bike ride in New York City together. While the two actors have yet to admit that they’re a couple publicly, a handful of spottings together—filled with laughs, hugs, and PDA—very much alludes to them being an item. This weekend in Manhattan, this continued when they grabbed iced coffee together. And much like their newfound romance, their couple style proved to be both effortless and cool.
TV SeriesPosted by
Tyla

Love Island: All Over For Liberty And Jake In Dramatic First Look

We’re just days away from the Love Island final, but it seems as if one couple has torn itself apart. In a dramatic teaser for Thursday night’s episode, villa sweetheart Liberty Poole is seen striding through the villa, ripping her microphone off as something has clearly upset her. You can...
CelebritiesPopculture

Bo Derek and John Corbett Secretly Marry After 20 Years Together

John Corbett and Bo Derek have finally tied the knot. On Tuesday's episode of The Talk, Corbett revealed the news that he and Derek wed in December after nearly two decades together. According to Page Six, Corbett and Derek were first set up together in 2002 by the Sex and the City alum's friend, Hollywood agent Norby Walters.
Chicago, ILTMZ.com

Kim Kardashian Wears Wedding Dress, Joins Kanye at 'Donda' Event

Kim Kardashian did more than just support her former hubby from the audience, she got involved in the action too, wearing a wedding dress!!!. Kanye's performance at Soldier Field in Chicago Thursday night featured plenty of guest appearances -- including some head-scratchers like DaBaby and Marilyn Manson -- but the audience went most crazy when Kim showed up outside the mockup of Kanye's childhood home in the dress.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Christine Brown STEALS From Son Paedon & He Calls Her Out

Paedon Brown called his mother Christine out on Instagram after noticing she had stolen something from him. While Sister Wives fans all assume it was just a little playful banter between a son and his mother… He clearly enjoyed calling his mother out for stealing something from him and flaunting it on Instagram. What exactly was it that she stole?
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Dramatic New Hairstyle With Sexy Selfies

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Shuts Down Fan Who Says She Looks "Pregnant" Kourtney Kardashian is pooshing the beauty boundaries once more!. It's safe to say the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's hot girl summer is still going strong as she recently debuted a dramatic new hairstyle. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Aug. 14, the Poosh founder showed off her fabulous short haircut, in which she rocked a long bob.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Rob Lowe And Melissa Gilbert Broke Up

Melissa Gilbert has been in the public eye ever since landing her career-defining role on the NBC series "Little House on the Prairie" in the early 1970s. The former child star grew up in a showbiz family — her grandfather, Harry Crane, was a comedy writer who helped to create "The Honeymooners," per Us Weekly, and her younger siblings, Jonathan and Sara Gilbert, both started acting as kids, on "Little House on the Prairie" and "Roseanne," respectively.

Comments / 0

Community Policy