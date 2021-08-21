'Westworld,' 'Punisher' alum Ben Barnes to release first EP

Ben Barnes is releasing a five-song record this fall. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Actor Ben Barnes has announced his first five-track record, Songs For You, on Oct. 15.

Best known for his roles in The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian, Easy Virtue, The Punisher, Westworld, and Shadow and Bone, Barnes announced his musical project on Friday, his 40th birthday.

"I'm fascinated in acting by the duality of people, and that we all have the capacity to feel everything and more than one emotion at a time," Barnes said in a news release.

"I feel that way, too, about my songs. Even if they seem to be about one thing, I'm interested in conflicting emotion and transitional feelings... the in-between. '11:11' is about real love; the kind of love where you would give up all your wishes for the one you love to feel whole... even if it costs you, even if they can't 'be yours.'"

Barnes also teased on Twitter that a video for "11:11," starring his Westworld castmate Evan Rachel Wood, is set for release on Sept. 17.