The first song on a band's album is the most important one. It doesn't have to be the best song on the record, the most complicated or the most catchy, but it does carry the integral roles of setting the sonic scene for what's to come and drawing new listeners in. In a genre as intense as metal, picking the right opening song is an especially tough choice. Do you begin with the energy cranked to 11 or do you gradually build up to that point?