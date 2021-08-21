8 of the Best LeAnn Rimes Songs, Ranked
LeAnn Rimes first debuted on the country music scene in 1996 as a 13-year-old singing the classic country-inspired tune, "Blue." Although the country singer began her career young, she managed to continue the momentum of her debut into the late '90s and 2000s, releasing multiple hits. She even recorded the theme song for a major motion picture at just 17 years old. Throughout the past 25 years, Rimes has released many singles and left her unique mark on country music. Here are 8 of the best LeAnn Rimes songs.www.wideopencountry.com
