Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Maine celebrates bicentennial with pandemic-delayed parade

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — The pandemic put the kibosh on most of Maine’s bicentennial celebrations last year, but the state proved Saturday it’s never too late for an old-fashioned parade.

Riding in a 3D-printed boat created at the University of Maine, Gov. Janet Mills served as grand marshal of the pandemic-delayed State of Maine Bicentennial Parade that snaked its way through the cities of Lewiston and Auburn.

Mills said the state has persevered in the pandemic “with the grit and grace that have shaped our state for generations.”

“The Bicentennial Parade is another opportunity to honor the resilience of Maine people, to remember our history and to recommit to a creating a better and brighter future for us all,” she said in a statement.

Until 1820, Maine was a territory of Massachusetts. Residents became convinced they’d be better off on their own after the War of 1812, in which Mainers were angry over Massachusetts’ decision not to defend the Maine territory.

British troops remained in some parts of Maine until a year before the fourth vote for independence succeeded in 1819.

But statehood wasn’t ratified by Congress until the Missouri Compromise, which aimed to maintain the balance of power between free and slave states.

These days, Maine is known for its lobsters, quaint fishing villages and lighthouses, a deep logging tradition and Henry David Thoreau’s “North Woods.”

The state has produced a number of luminaries: Horror writer Stephen King, Secretary of State Edmund Muskie, Senate leader George Mitchell, Defense Secretary William Cohen, and Margaret Chase Smith, the first woman to serve in both the U.S. House and Senate.

The parade was previously scheduled for May 16, 2020, but the pandemic canceled nearly all of the planned bicentennial events last year.

On Saturday, musicians from across the state formed a bicentennial band that marched and performed “Stars and Stripes Forever.”

Other participants included several local bands, unicyclists, veteran groups and a giant lobster float, courtesy of the Maine Lobster Festival.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

551K+
Followers
304K+
Post
259M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewiston, ME
Lewiston, ME
Government
Local
Maine Health
Local
Maine Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Auburn, ME
State
Maine State
Lewiston, ME
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Cohen
Person
Margaret Chase Smith
Person
Henry David Thoreau
Person
Janet Mills
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bicentennial#Ap#The University Of Maine#Mainers#British#State#Senate#Defense#The U S House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
Related
Vermont StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Vermont’s lieutenant governor ties the knot

NEWBURY, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s lieutenant governor has tied the knot. Molly Rose Gray and Michael David Palm were married Saturday at the Four Corners Farm in Newbury, Vermont. The outdoor ceremony took place on the bride’s family farm overlooking the Connecticut River, where friends and loved ones gathered. Gray...

Comments / 0

Community Policy