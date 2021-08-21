'Barton Fink' at 30: Why the Coen Brothers' Movie Is a Masterpiece

The reason for naming this movie Pulp Fiction had a lot to do with the novel that Vincent Vega was reading at a couple of points in the movie. If you’ll take a quick look you’ll also note that he’s the only one reading anything in this movie, as everyone else is too busy doing other things. But pulp novels were popularized in the 40s and 50s apparently and had a lot to do with subjects that people might not have labeled as ‘high’ art, meaning that they were for the masses that enjoyed the simple, violent stories that catered to those that enjoyed something that was quick and to the point and didn’t dig too deeply into the motivations of the characters. That almost sounds elitist in a way, but it made for a great movie since the truth is that Pulp Fiction might appear to be kind of hard to follow unless one is paying attention to how the movie jumps forward in time and then back since if one has already figured it out, the movie actually since the movie started at its ending.