Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Quentin, CA

New COVID-19 outbreak reported at San Quentin State Prison

By Richard Halstead
Posted by 
MercuryNews
MercuryNews
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new COVID-19 outbreak has been reported at San Quentin State Prison, the site of one of the most deadly outbreaks of the virus in the California prison system last summer. Vicky Waters, a spokeswoman for the prison, said four inmates have tested positive, and three of those prisoners have become infected for a second time. Waters said 85% of San Quentin’s inmates have been vaccinated for coronavirus, but she said privacy laws prevented her from saying if the inmates who tested positive had been vaccinated.

www.mercurynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
MercuryNews

MercuryNews

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Mercury News's News Break profile

 https://www.mercurynews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
San Quentin, CA
Government
Marin County, CA
Government
City
San Quentin, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
San Quentin, CA
Health
County
Marin County, CA
Local
California Health
San Quentin, CA
Coronavirus
Marin County, CA
Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Willis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Quentin State Prison#Covid 19#Covid#Cdcr#Waters#Court Of Appeal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Oregon StatePosted by
MercuryNews

The Latest: 2 Oregon counties seek trucks to hold bodies

BEND, Ore. — Oregon’s emergency management department says the state’s death toll from COVID-19 is climbing so rapidly that two counties have requested refrigerated trucks to hold the bodies. Department spokeswoman Bobbi Doan said Saturday that Tillamook County, on Oregon’s northwest coast, and Josephine County, in the southwest, have requested...
California StatePosted by
MercuryNews

Audit: California agency bungled COVID-19 funds for homeless

SACRAMENTO — A California agency didn’t properly distribute federal relief funds meant to help homeless residents during the coronavirus pandemic, and the mismanagement was so prolonged that local organizations may lose the money because of missed deadlines, auditors said Tuesday. After receiving $316 million under the federal CARES Act to...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
MercuryNews

Supreme Court allows evictions to resume during pandemic

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court’s conservative majority is allowing evictions to resume across the United States, blocking the Biden administration from enforcing a temporary ban that was put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. The court’s action late Thursday ends protections for roughly 3.5 million people in the United...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
MercuryNews

Letters: Vaccine works | First responders | Elder’s a fake | Anti-tech bills | Vaccinate world | Social Security

Many wrongly believe that COVID-19 vaccines are not working when and if “breakthrough” infections occur. Your recent story of individuals who have suffered such infections (“Vaccinated describe their breakthrough experience,” Page A1, Aug. 15) rightly emphasizes the lifesaving nature of these vaccines and their ability, in most cases, to ward off serious illness.
San Jose, CAPosted by
MercuryNews

Letters: Picture of success | Faulty process | No on recall | ‘Me-first’ attitude | History’s judgment | Price of war | Constitution’s core

Yes, it is still true … “A picture is worth a thousand words.” Thanks to Mercury News Photojournalist Aric Crabb for capturing two remarkable photos from our Inaugural Bloom Energy “Stars & Strides” Community Run, to celebrate and support our frontline hospital and health care workers. With the support of...
Berkeley, CAPosted by
MercuryNews

Has Bay Area summer COVID-19 infection wave crested?

The summer spike of COVID-19 infections driven by the highly contagious delta variant may have hit its peak in the Bay Area and even California as a whole. Average daily reported new cases in the Bay Area and Los Angeles region appear to be leveling off, and a closely watched model at the University of Washington indicates the state is turning the corner away from a July surge in cases that spurred renewed mask mandates and vaccine requirements across the state.
Michigan StatePosted by
MercuryNews

Man gets 6-year sentence for plot to kidnap Michigan governor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man upset over state-ordered coronavirus restrictions was sentenced to just over six years in prison Wednesday for planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a significant break that reflected his quick decision to cooperate and help agents build cases against others. Ty Garbin admitted his...
San Diego, CAPosted by
MercuryNews

Judge dismisses most claims in San Diego homeless lawsuit

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A judge dismissed most claims in a lawsuit that accused San Diego city and county officials of discriminating against homeless people with disabilities during the fight against the spread of COVID-19. Superior Court Judge Katherine Bacal allowed two of the complaint’s six arguments to move forward, the Union-Tribune reported Sunday. One is an allegation that defendants violated a state code that prohibits discrimination against protected classes of people and the other is a claim for a judicial declaration that the defendants acted improperly.
Public HealthPosted by
MercuryNews

Editorial: Pfizer approval brings call for government mandates

The Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for people 16 and older should spur federal, state and local governments to impose widespread vaccine mandates. Health officials expect that full approval of the Moderna vaccine, which relies on similar technology, will come within the next few weeks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy