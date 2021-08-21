New COVID-19 outbreak reported at San Quentin State Prison

A new COVID-19 outbreak has been reported at San Quentin State Prison, the site of one of the most deadly outbreaks of the virus in the California prison system last summer. Vicky Waters, a spokeswoman for the prison, said four inmates have tested positive, and three of those prisoners have become infected for a second time. Waters said 85% of San Quentin’s inmates have been vaccinated for coronavirus, but she said privacy laws prevented her from saying if the inmates who tested positive had been vaccinated.