2021 Fantasy football draft prep: Tips, rankings, advice, NFL rookies, strategy, top 150 from proven experts

There are several potential impact players to consider when reviewing the class of 2021 Fantasy football rookies. In seasonal and dynasty leagues, running backs are always the most coveted players. Aiming for a top running back is an essential part of your 2021 Fantasy football strategy. Pittsburgh's Najee Harris is the first player off the board in rookie dynasty drafts and is being taken in the second round of many seasonal drafts. Who should be the next rookie running backs taken, and when should you target them?