Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

2021 Fantasy football draft prep: Tips, rankings, advice, NFL rookies, strategy, top 150 from proven experts

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are several potential impact players to consider when reviewing the class of 2021 Fantasy football rookies. In seasonal and dynasty leagues, running backs are always the most coveted players. Aiming for a top running back is an essential part of your 2021 Fantasy football strategy. Pittsburgh's Najee Harris is the first player off the board in rookie dynasty drafts and is being taken in the second round of many seasonal drafts. Who should be the next rookie running backs taken, and when should you target them?

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Jaylen Waddle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rookies#College Football#American Football#Ja Marr Chase#Bengals#Tyreek Hill#Sportsline Fantasy#Fantasypros#Broncos#Nfl Fantasy#Justin Fields
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLthesource.com

Dell Curry Says Sonya Curry Cheated on Him with a Former NFL TE

Details of what is leading to the divorce of Dell and Sonya Curry are beginning to emerge. According to TMZ Sports, Dell states Sonya cheated on him with a former New England Patriots tight end. Court documents state Sonya cheated on Dell with Steven Johnson, a 1988 NFL Draft pick...
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions lose quarterback to injury during loss to Colts

On Friday night, the Detroit Lions played their final preseason game as they fell to the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 27-17. But the Lions lost more than just the game as quarterback Tim Boyle injured the thumb on his throwing hand during the opening drive against the Colts. The play happened when Boyle appeared to hit his throwing hand on the helmet of Colts defensive end Kemoko Turay.
NFLPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

Josh Allen’s new contract has already made the Cowboys look smart for their Dak Prescott deal

Remember a few months ago when the Cowboys finally inked Dak Prescott to a long-term contract extension? Four years and $160 million, which made him the second-highest paid player behind Patrick Mahomes and gave Prescott the most fully guaranteed money of anyone in the NFL. For Cowboys fans who had just suffered through a season in which Andy Dalton, Garrett Gilbert, and Ben DiNucci were throwing passes at various points in time, it was a welcome move. But the ink wasn’t even dry before various national media folks started arguing about whether or not Prescott was overpaid.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

5 Fantasy Football Busts At Running Back In 2021

The NFL season is nearly among us which means it’s time to evaluate the top five fantasy football running back busts in 2021. Multiple factors can categorize a player as a fantasy football bust. It could come down to draft capital, lack of talent surrounding the player, or too much talent in the backup role.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL All-Pro Player Has Passed Away

On Saturday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles announced the passing for a former standout on the defensive side of the ball. Charlie Johnson, a defensive lineman for the team in the late 1970’s passed away this week, according to a statement from the team. He was 69 years old. “The Eagles...
NFLBattalion Texas AM

Micheal Clemons arrested, indefinitely suspended

Texas A&M graduate senior defensive end Micheal Clemons was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 26 by university police, according to the Houston Chronicle. Clemons faces multiple charges including unlawful carrying of a weapon, failure to identify/giving false information, less than two ounces of marijuana possession and driving with an invalid license.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Gardner Minshew can become the Eagles' starting quarterback

“You think the Lord likes half-asses? I don’t think so.” — Gardner Minshew. Last time the Eagles has a consistent situation at the quarterback position, it was 2019, and Carson Wentz had not yet imploded. Wentz threw 17 touchdowns and just seven interceptions, the Eagles made it to the wild-card round, and everything seemed fine. Then, Wentz fell apart. rookie Jalen Hurts replaced him in-season, head coach Doug Pederson was eventually fired, and now, it’s up to new head coach and offensive shot-caller Nick Sirianni to right the ship.
NFLSporting News

Overrated players, potential fantasy busts who move down PPR rankings in 2021

In the era of excellent receiving RBs and more targets for WRs and TEs than ever, there are still guys who aren't exactly flashy in the passing game. Between top studs and late-round sleepers, numerous players move down the 2021 rankings in PPR leagues compared to standard fantasy football formats. These players mostly consist of RBs who aren't highly involved in the passing game and wide receivers who make their living on deep-play shots and touchdowns without a large number of targets and receptions.
NFLPosted by
Bring Me The News

Why the Vikings should have traded for Gardner Minshew

Watching the second quarter of the Minnesota Vikings' preseason finale, you had to know Mike Zimmer was dying inside. With his job presumably on the line, Zimmer has been stuck with a roster that's been lacking depth. While the offensive line, safeties and linebackers are a concern, his biggest issue has to be the quarterback position.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Quarterback Trade Rumors

Will we get a blockbuster quarterback trade right before the start of the NFL’s 2021 regular season? It’s looking more likely. On Saturday, multiple reports surfaced, indicating growing chatter of a blockbuster quarterback trade involving Deshaun Watson. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, there are believed to be two...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Trevor Lawrence’s Performance On Sunday

After some solid but unremarkable performances against the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints in his first two preseason games, newly-minted Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence turned up the heat against the Dallas Cowboys today. Getting the start in Jacksonville’s preseason finale, Lawrence was just shy of flawless. He...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Released Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star On Sunday

NFL teams continue to cut down their rosters ahead of the 53-man roster deadline, set for this Tuesday. The Tennessee Titans made a couple of notable roster moves on Sunday, including the release of a former Ohio State Buckeyes star. John Simon, who starred on the defensive line for the...
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has Brutally Honest Message For Nebraska Fans

The Nebraska football program began its 2021 season in disappointing fashion on Saturday afternoon at Illinois. The Cornhuskers couldn’t overcome a massive third quarter deficit and dropped their third season opener in four years, 30-23. Fans laid most of the blame at the feet of head coach Scott Frost, who...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Who should be the first pick in fantasy football drafts in 2021?

There is no pick in a fantasy football draft more valuable than the first overall pick. While only a few players are worthy of this designation, some considerations must be made to ensure your draft gets off on the right foot. With scoring and roster settings in mind, who should fantasy football managers target with the first pick, and how should their draft strategy alter based on the league’s format?
Posted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said About Tony Romo

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made his opinion on his former quarterback Tony Romo extremely clear this week. Jones believes that Romo is a Pro Football Hall of Famer. Romo, who retired from the NFL following the 2016 season, is eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year. Romo has Hall of Fame-worthy statistics, though he likely won’t get in due to a lack of postseason success.
NFLTMZ.com

NFL Network Star Kay Adams Gives Fantasy Football Sleeper Advice, Draft These 5!

Wanna win your fantasy football league this year?? NFL Network star Kay Adams has the secret sauce to get you that trophy -- naming five sleepers that'll break out in 2021!!. Adams tells us the list of overlooked players starts with Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb ... saying she believes the wide receiver is going to go OFF this season.
NFLNFL Analysis Network

Fantasy Football: 5 rookies to steer clear of in your 2021 draft

With the NFL preseason underway, Fantasy Football drafts are now going to be taking place at a rapid pace until the regular season begins. Proven players are typically taken early in drafts, with the running back position still reigning supreme in fantasy football. But with everyone looking for guys that carry upside, rookies are sometimes a solid option as they could earn an expanded role with their respective team as the season progresses.

Comments / 0

Community Policy