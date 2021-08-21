Cancel
Houston County, TN

Flash Flood Warning issued for Houston, Humphreys, Stewart by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 09:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Houston; Humphreys; Stewart The National Weather Service in Nashville has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Houston County in middle Tennessee Northeastern Humphreys County in middle Tennessee Southwestern Stewart County in middle Tennessee * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 915 AM CDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Waverly, Dover, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Cumberland City and Houston County Airport. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

