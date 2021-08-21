32 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week
This week in metal and hardcore, we got the (not actually metal) Deafheaven album, the (very metal) Wolves in the Throne Room album, and the debut LP from rising hardcore band DARE, all three of which I reviewed in Notable Releases. You can find even more new metal albums in Invisible Oranges' Upcoming Metal Releases, including Sarcoughagus, Necronautical, Witchcryer, and more. We also got a ton of new heavy singles from this week, from Exodus, Every Time I Die, Iron Maiden, The Silver (mem Horrendous, Crypt Sermon), Kowloon Walled City, Creeping Death, Portrayal of Guilt, Destruction, Undergang, Hate, Apparition, Silent Planet, Rolo Tomassi, and more. Read on for all of this week's heaviness...www.brooklynvegan.com
