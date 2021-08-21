Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

32 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

By Andrew Sacher
brooklynvegan.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week in metal and hardcore, we got the (not actually metal) Deafheaven album, the (very metal) Wolves in the Throne Room album, and the debut LP from rising hardcore band DARE, all three of which I reviewed in Notable Releases. You can find even more new metal albums in Invisible Oranges' Upcoming Metal Releases, including Sarcoughagus, Necronautical, Witchcryer, and more. We also got a ton of new heavy singles from this week, from Exodus, Every Time I Die, Iron Maiden, The Silver (mem Horrendous, Crypt Sermon), Kowloon Walled City, Creeping Death, Portrayal of Guilt, Destruction, Undergang, Hate, Apparition, Silent Planet, Rolo Tomassi, and more. Read on for all of this week's heaviness...

www.brooklynvegan.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stian Carstensen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metal Music#Sludge Metal#Art Rock#Doom Metal#New Metal Hardcore#Exodus#Senjutsu#Kwc#German#Undergang#Mcdt Company#Polish#Bastar Ur#Addi#Stooges
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicNewsweek

50 Best Rock Albums From the 21st Century

The origins of rock music can be traced back to Chuck Berry, who—as far as a single person can be said to—invented rock 'n'roll. The genre has evolved, branching off into subcategories like country rock, electronic rock, and industrial rock, to name a few. Though the genre has changed over the decades, many of the elements remain the same, and bands continue to thrill audiences with the fast and furious sounds of rock music.
Rock Musicloudersound.com

Metallica legend Jason Newsted guests on this week's Metal Hammer Podcast sponsored by KILLSTAR

It's one of the biggest Metal Hammer Podcast guests ever as Metallica legend Jason Newsted joins us for the very first time!. Jason talks to Steve about some of the biggest moments of his career with Metallica, including his first reaction to hearing his (lack of) bass on ...And Justice For All, how producer Bob Rock helped to make him understand that less is more for ‘The Black Album’, how he feels about the fans' reaction to Metallica's drastic image change for the Load album, what planted the seeds for his eventual exit from the band, the projects with Devin Townsend and Sepultura that never came to fruition and much, much more.
Rock Musicloudersound.com

The 10 worst extreme metal albums by 10 brilliant bands

Often in the various extreme metal scenes, the albums that everyone hates don’t always necessarily contain the worst music per se, but instead represent a sharp deviation from the style that first endeared a band to their fans – usually towards a more accessible, mainstream or fashionable sound and aesthetic. Thus did reasonably decent records like Carcass’ Swansong, Entombed’s Same Difference, Kreator’s Endorama and Cryptopsy’s The Unspoken King end up as the redheaded stepchildren in otherwise glittering and acclaimed discographies.
MusicStereogum

The Month In Hardcore: August 2021

Is it OK to go to hardcore shows now? I honestly have no idea. I hope so. For a year and a half, many of us spent long hours zoning out, imagining some vague future moment when live music would return. Hardcore — both genre of music and the culture surrounding it — is largely based on the idea of redemptive catharsis, of these brief and glorious little windows where you can give physical release to whatever pent-up stresses and frustrations you might be experiencing. All this time, I’ve been thinking about what would happen when shows were back in full, about how good that would feel. I got a taste of that last month, when I saw Public Acid and Destruct play a ferociously fun DIY crust-punk show under a bridge in Richmond. But I was really looking forward to the first weekend in August, when hardcore would return for real.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

36 New Songs Out Today

LOTIC - "COME UNTO ME" Lotic (aka J'Kerian Morgan) will follow 2018's Power (released on the now-defunct Tri Angle Records) with her new album Water, due out October 29 via her own new label Houndstooth. The first single is "Come Unto Me," an appealing dose of experimental, atmospheric pop. --
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

LVL UP offshoot Spirit Was goes black metal; Trace Mountains shares new song too

LVL UP have been broken up for a few years, but the members have stayed active with other projects, and two of their vocalists have announced new albums in the past few days. Multi-instrumentalist and illustrator Nick Corbo has announced his debut album as Spirit Was. Heaven's Just a Cloud is due out October 22 via Danger Collective, and Nick played drums, bass, guitar, and keyboards on it. You can see the cover art (featuring Nick's illustration) and track list below.
MusicStereogum

The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week (the eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight). This week’s countdown is below, and you can listen to a playlist of all our 5 Best Songs on Spotify. The week has ended with some...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

MINISTRY Releases Music Video For Cover Of THE STOOGES' 'Search And Destroy'

Industrial metal pioneers MINISTRY have released the official music video for their cover version of THE STOOGES' 1973 classic "Search And Destroy". The track, which features guitar virtuoso Billy Morrison (BILLY IDOL, ROYAL MACHINES), is taken from the band's 15th studio album, "Moral Hygiene", which is due on October 1 via Nuclear Blast Records.
Rock MusicKerrang

Now Hear This: Alex Baker on the best new doom-punk, hardcore and classic rock

I found myself walking down Marylebone high street in London the other day, for the first time in nearly a year and a half. Being back out in the world feels like a new and strange experience, so I turned to one of the world’s true constants to help me make sense of it: Architects. As I stomped down the road listening to Death Is Not Defeat, Memento Mori, Discourse Is Dead and about an hour’s worth of other classics old and new, their music – as it always does – had an almost physical impact on me.
Musicloudersound.com

Royal Blood release thunderous cover of Metallica's Sad But True

Royal Blood share their thunderously fuzzy cover of Metallica's Sad But True for The Blacklist, while Gooodnight, Texas release a folk rock rendition of Of Wolf And Man. As Metallica prepare for the release of their 30th anniversary reissue of The Black Album, we're treated to yet another door on the band's sonic advent calendar as they share a bevy of covers and previously-unheard recordings.
Rock MusicKerrang

14 rock and metal songs that are legitimately terrifying

When we decided to ask the internet recently, ​‘What is the scariest song that you have ever heard?’, we were met with quite the mixed response. Some smart-arses jokingly referred to tracks by the likes of Cliff Richard, Aqua, Celine Dion and Justin Bieber, while others took the question much more seriously (thank you – we appreciate you people), and revealed the horrors they experienced diving into rock and metal bands’ dark sides.
Rock Musicmxdwn.com

Iron Maiden Shares Galloping Power Metal Song “Stratego”

English heavy metal band Iron Maiden has dropped a brand new song titled “Stratego.” The empowering single is the newest taste of the band’s highly anticipated seventeenth’s album, Senjutsu, that will drop on September 3. The song follows up the album’s lead single, “The Writing on the Wall,” that was released last month.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

See Through Person deliver mathy post-hardcore on “Pipe Dream” off new EP ‘Sun’

Last year, Florida's See Through Person released their debut EP Chariot, which we described as "raw, noisy, scrappy, Midwest-style emo," but it sounds like they've really grown and expanded their sound for their upcoming sophomore EP Sun, due August 31 via Acrobat Unstable (pre-order on cassette or packaged with Chariot on 12" vinyl). The EP features Pool Kids' Caden Clinton on drums, and one song has guest vocals from Dogleg's Alex Stoitsiadis, and judging by lead single "Pipe Dream," See Through Person sound harder and tighter than they did on Chariot. It's less "scrappy emo," and more like The Fall of Troy's mathy post-hardcore, and See Through Person breathe new life into this sound. The band says:
Fullerton, CAbrooklynvegan.com

Rising hardcore band DARE talk debut album ‘Against All Odds’ (Q&A + new track)

Pre-order Dare's new album on limited yellow vinyl in our store. Fullerton, California band DARE's debut LP Against All Odds is one of the most anticipated albums in hardcore right now, and it finally arrives this Friday (8/20) via Revelation Records (get it on limited yellow vinyl). They already released two great singles -- "Different Method" (ft. Movements' Patrick Miranda) and "Hard To Cope" (ft. Terror's Scott Vogel) -- and we're now premiering a third song ahead of the album's release, "Violation of Trust."
Rock MusicMetalSucks

Inferi Share “Vile” New Song

Y’know I only just realized that Inferi take their name from Harry Potter. That’s wild. I don’t generally think of Harry Potter as being especially metal, but this band have convinced me. ‘Cuz the rising technical-progressive death metal act continue to impress with their new single, “Vile Genesis.” Like all...
MusicNo Treble

Geezer Butler Releases Full Solo Discography and “Best Of” Album

Geezer Butler’s full solo discography has been re-released as a box set called Manipulations of the Mind – The Full Collection. That includes 1995’s Plastic Planet, 1997’s Black Science, and 2005’s Ohmwork. It also has a bonus disc of rare and unreleased material. “The 4th bonus disc is a treasure...
MusicPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Iron Maiden Release Galloping New Single, ‘Stratego’

Iron Maiden have released a high-octane new single titled "Stratego," the second off their upcoming 17th album, Senjutsu. The British metal titans previewed their new album last month with lead single "The Writing on the Wall," which was accompanied by an animated music video featuring an epic, Mad Max-style showdown between undead motorcyclists and demonic underworld creatures. It also gave viewers a first look at the band's latest incarnation of its mascot Eddie, who took the form of a giant, robotic samurai.
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

MONO share new song “Innocence,” announce 2022 North American tour

Japanese post-rock heroes MONO have shared the second single and video off their upcoming 11th album Pilgrimage of the Soul and announced a North American tour for 2022. New song "Innocence" is genuinely gorgeous, and the eight-minute song builds and builds to an explosive climax. Listen and watch the video (by Alison Group) below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy