Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

An American Werewolf in London at 40

By Tom Jolliffe
flickeringmyth.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Landis’ iconic and groundbreaking film turns 40 and is no less impressive in the modern era…. When you think of iconic horror there may be a number of images which spring to mind. It might be Leatherface doing his tribal chainsaw dance at the end of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, or the chest bursting scene in Alien, Johnny Depp being pulled into a bed in A Nightmare on Elm Street, before it explodes out in blood. You might also cast your mind back to an image burned into horror junkies retinas…the transformation sequence in An American Werewolf in London.

www.flickeringmyth.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Trejo
Person
Rick Baker
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
John Belushi
Person
David Naughton
Person
Tom Savini
Person
Griffin Dunne
Person
Rik Mayall
Person
Tobe Hooper
Person
Dan Aykroyd
Person
John Landis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dvd#Werewolf#Animal House#The Blues Brothers#Italian#American#Cgi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
MoviesPopMatters

FrightFest: Horror Sci-Fi ‘The Changed’ Burrows into Your Head

It’s difficult to approach director Michael Mongillo’s The Changed (2021), and not think about director Don Siegel’s 1956 film, The Invasion of the Bodysnatchers, adapted from Jack Finney’s 1955 novel, about humans replaced by cloned “pod people”. Mac (Jason Alan Smith) and his young neighbour Kim (Clare Foley) try to...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – The Last Bus (2021)

Directed by Gillies MacKinnon. Starring Timothy Spall, Phyllis Logan, Natalie Mitson, Ben Ewing and Celyn Jones. After the death of his wife, an elderly man decides to retrace the bus journey that took them from Land’s End to John O’Groats decades earlier. It’s easy to sneer at movies like The...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Arrow Video FrightFest 2021 Review – Night Drive

Directed by Brad Baruh and Meghan Leon. Starring AJ Bowen, Sophie Dalah, Scott Poythress, and Nathan Owen. A ride share driver’s life is turned upside down after an unexpected series of misfortunes. Almost two years after it premiered at Fantastic Fest, this deceptively ambitious low-fi thriller from directing duo Brad...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Dracula-inspired The Bride adds Stephanie Corneliussen

Deadline reports that the Dracula reimagining The Bride has added Stephanie Corneliussen (Mr. Robot) to its cast. She joins Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones), Garret Hedlund (The United States vs. Billie Holiday) and Alana Boden (I Am Elizabeth Smart) in the film. The Bride is “contemporary thriller that tells the...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Jake Gyllenhaal to star in graphic novel adaptation Oblivion Song

Jake Gyllenhaal will produce and star in an adaptation of Oblivion Song, the acclaimed series of graphic novels created by Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici. Deadline reports that the Oscar-nominated actor will take the lead in the film, as well as producing the film alongside Riva Marker via his Nine Stories company, along with Kirkman, David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst of Skybound Entertainment, and Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer of New Republic Pictures.
Moviesdallassun.com

Lewis Pullman to star in adaptation of 'Salem's Lot'

Washington [US], August 28 (ANI): American actor Lewis Pullman will headline New Line's film adaptation of Stephen King's popular novel, 'Salem's Lot'. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Gary Dauberman, who previously tackled King as a writer on New Line's two-part hit adaptations of 'It', wrote the script and is directing the upcoming project.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Downton Abbey sequel titled Downton Abbey: A New Era

Focus Features and Carnival Films have announced that the highly anticipated Downton Abbey film sequel is going by the new title Downton Abbey: A New Era. Directed by Simon Curtis (My Week with Marilyn) from a script by Downton creator Jullian Fellowes, A New Era will see the return of the original cast of the first film, along with new additions Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

When the Big Screen Experience is Unforgettable

Tom Jolliffe looks back on his treasured big screen memories, and why seeing unforgettable films in a cinema will always be the ultimate experience…. There was a horrible feeling for cinema fans last year, which was perpetual until a few months ago. Cinema chains were struggling to stay open, and not just because of forced government restrictions due to a pandemic. Some chains were already in trouble prior to the arrival of Covid. This last year only seemed to compound the matter. Since that time, we’ve seen streaming come on leaps and bounds, whilst Disney’s own streaming channel has launched and taken its own hefty chunk of a pie which Netflix and Amazon Prime already has a hefty share of.
Movieswesb.com

GLENN DANZIG Says There Could Be A Sequel To His Vampire Spaghetti Western ‘Death Rider In The House Of Vampires’

In a video interview promoting his just-released homage to Italian spaghetti westerns and classic vampire films, “Death Rider In The House Of Vampires”, Glenn Danzig was asked if fans can expect to see a sequel at some point in the future. He responded: “That’s something I’ve been asked already informally. But yes. Of course, if the movie is successful, there will be a sequel. For sure, [actress] Kim [Director; ‘Blair Witch 2’, ‘The Deuce’] and I will come back, and that’s all I can tell you. The others may or may not come back. If we do the sequel, you’ll have to see it to see who doesn’t come back and who comes back.”
MoviesGeekTyrant

Eli Roth's BORDERLANDS Movie - Footage Reaction Video - CinemaCon 2021

During the Lionsgate presentation at CinemaCon this week, the studio showed a sizzle reel teasing their slate of upcoming films. That reel included bits of footage from director Eli Roth’s film adaptation of the hit video game Borderlands, which fans have been excited about seeing. Well, we were at CinemaCon to see this footage and here’s what we thought!
Moviescolumbusunderground.com

Candyman, Lockdown Conflicts, Insect Horror & More in Theaters

We are going to say his name. In fact, we’re going to tell you that you should go see Candyman. There are other fine cinematic choices this week, some on the big screen, but there are horrors and sci-fi thrillers lurking at your very home, too. Plus James McAvoy, and he’s always charming. Here’s the lowdown.
MoviesThe Ringer

The New ‘Candyman’ Is Haunted by the Original

Bernard Rose’s Candyman opens with a bird’s-eye view of Chicago, the camera gliding along in time to Philip Glass’s eerie, insinuating piano score, the city unfolding below as a labyrinth. Long before the term “elevated horror” came to signify the vertiginous pretensions of genre filmmakers with their eyes trained on transcendence, Candyman’s floating overture nodded dutifully to Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining, another ghost story set in a sprawling, haunted compound.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Candyman is one of 2021’s best horror films | Video Review

EJ Moreno with a video review of 2021’s Candyman…. Candyman is back, and director Nia DaCosta wants viewers to say his name. In this update of the 90s slasher, 2021’s Candyman is one of the scariest films in quite some time. Critic EJ Moreno breaks down the style, the horror, and the legacy of this new film.

Comments / 0

Community Policy