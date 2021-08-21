An American Werewolf in London at 40

In a video interview promoting his just-released homage to Italian spaghetti westerns and classic vampire films, “Death Rider In The House Of Vampires”, Glenn Danzig was asked if fans can expect to see a sequel at some point in the future. He responded: “That’s something I’ve been asked already informally. But yes. Of course, if the movie is successful, there will be a sequel. For sure, [actress] Kim [Director; ‘Blair Witch 2’, ‘The Deuce’] and I will come back, and that’s all I can tell you. The others may or may not come back. If we do the sequel, you’ll have to see it to see who doesn’t come back and who comes back.”