An American Werewolf in London at 40
John Landis’ iconic and groundbreaking film turns 40 and is no less impressive in the modern era…. When you think of iconic horror there may be a number of images which spring to mind. It might be Leatherface doing his tribal chainsaw dance at the end of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, or the chest bursting scene in Alien, Johnny Depp being pulled into a bed in A Nightmare on Elm Street, before it explodes out in blood. You might also cast your mind back to an image burned into horror junkies retinas…the transformation sequence in An American Werewolf in London.www.flickeringmyth.com
