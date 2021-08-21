Cancel
Music

18 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

By Andrew Sacher
brooklynvegan.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week in hip hop, we got the posthumous Chynna album, which I wrote about in Notable Releases, and we also got a slew of singles, from the late Gift of Gab, Young Thug, Kari Faux, Kevin Abstract, Mozzy, Big Boi & Sleepy Brown, Flee Lord & Roc Marciano, Sheff G (ft. Sleepy Hallow & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie), and more. Read on for all the rap and R&B songs we posted this week...

