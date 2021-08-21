Cancel
Environment

Mulch eyed as erosion control following severe wildfires

By SAM BRASCH
Register Citizen
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (AP) — An aerial landscaping team has taken flight in the mountains west of Fort Collins, Colo. Its landing site sits in a broad field at the base of Poudre Canyon. Every few minutes, a helicopter arrives to lift a net loaded with about 1,300 pounds of shredded wood. The payload arcs from a cable as the aircraft banks toward a line of fire-charred mountains, waiting to spread the mulch over a section of scorched forest.

Grist

New study strengthens link between wildfire smoke and severe COVID

Smoke from the West Coast’s wildfires last year didn’t only tinge skies an apocalyptic shade of orange; it increased the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths. According to research unveiled on Friday, the heavy wildfire smoke that blanketed Washington, Oregon, and California in 2020 significantly exacerbated the pandemic, causing 19,742 additional cases of COVID-19 and 748 additional deaths across the three states.
Fort Collins, COcpr.org

Helicopter Mulching Could Help Forests Recover After Severe Wildfires, But It’s Not Cheap

An aerial landscaping team has taken flight in the mountains west of Fort Collins, Colo. Its landing site sits in a broad field at the base of Poudre Canyon. Every few minutes, a helicopter arrives to lift a net loaded with about 1,300 pounds of shredded wood. The payload arcs from a cable as the aircraft banks toward a line of fire-charred mountains, waiting to spread the mulch over a section of scorched forest.
Environmentspokanepublicradio.org

Online Briefings Help People Follow Wildfire Strategy

As fire crews battle dozens of wildfires around the Northwest, the public can now follow their progress from the their living rooms. You can read online or emailed dispatches from individual fires. Or you can tune in and get an online live briefing. Social media are changing how the public...
abc17news.com

Greek wildfires: Major blaze on the wane, but not controlled

THEA, Greece (AP) — A Greek minister says a major wildfire that has ravaged a pine forest for four days, burnt homes and led to the evacuation of villages northwest of Athens is on the wane, but not yet under control. Hundreds of Greek and Polish firefighters, backed by more than two dozen helicopters and planes, have been battling the fire near the village of Vilia, about 60 kilometers from the Greek capital. Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrisochoidis said the “greatest part” of the fire had been contained. Reinforcements were sent Thursday to the blaze in Vilia, with 22 helicopters and 11 planes providing air support to 451 firefighters.
Environmentfoxla.com

Several Lake Tahoe resorts closed due to wildfire threat

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. - As flames from Northern California wildfires continue to threaten national forest land, some resorts around Lake Tahoe are closing temporarily. Resorts, campgrounds and beaches situated on Forest Service land are closed through Sep. 6 due to the threat from the nearby Caldor Fire. The Zephyr Cove...
Klamath Falls, ORHerald and News

Fay: How to keep wildfire smoke from damaging eyes

As the wildfire smoke has increased in the basin, my patients are frequently concerned about symptoms of eye irritation, dryness, redness, and even blurry vision. These concerns are sometimes mild but can be severe. Tears are the eyes’ first line of defense from the external environment. The tear film is...
EnvironmentDuluth News Tribune

Away from cabins and homes, wildfires rejuvenate forest

Weeks from now, or maybe months, when the smoke finally clears and the last yellow-shirted firefighter goes home and the trauma of lost property settles in, many Northlanders will remember the fires of 2021 as a terrible thing, as devastation and destruction. That’s certainly the case for anyone who lost...
Vancouver, WAColumbian

Weather Eye: Wildfire smoke pushes us back below 100 degrees

As we thought, that pesky wildfire smoke arrived and polluted our air even at lower levels at times. The smoke was so dense aloft that it blocked the sun: We never reached 100 degrees as forecast on Friday, topping out at 95. We managed 101 degrees on Wednesday and 103 degrees on Thursday.
EnvironmentWDIO-TV

Several small new fires begin in Quetico as larger fires continue

Three small new fires have been reported in Quetico Provincial Park as five larger fires continue to burn in the park along the Ontario-Minnesota border. The new fires that started Thursday have only burned a combined total of one hectare (2.5 acres), and one of the three was already declared to be out by Friday.
Riverside, CARiverside Press Enterprise

Fire burns through large piles of mulch in Riverside

Firefighters battled a brush fire burning through large piles of mulch in Riverside on Thursday afternoon, authorities said. The fire was first reported around 11 a.m. at a private field near Jurupa Avenue and Tyler Street, said Riverside fire Capt. Brian Guzzetta. Around 4 p.m., the fire flared up and grew to 5 acres as flames consumed large piles of mulch, which were believed to be collected for commercial use.
Oregon Statewrkf.org

A County In Oregon Holds The Most Unvaccinated People In The State

Jackson County in southern Oregon has the most unvaccinated people in the state. Infection rates are rising, yet all the hospital intensive care units are already full. Hospital workers are demoralized. JPR’s Erik Neumann reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

