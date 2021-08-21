Mulch eyed as erosion control following severe wildfires

THEA, Greece (AP) — A Greek minister says a major wildfire that has ravaged a pine forest for four days, burnt homes and led to the evacuation of villages northwest of Athens is on the wane, but not yet under control. Hundreds of Greek and Polish firefighters, backed by more than two dozen helicopters and planes, have been battling the fire near the village of Vilia, about 60 kilometers from the Greek capital. Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrisochoidis said the “greatest part” of the fire had been contained. Reinforcements were sent Thursday to the blaze in Vilia, with 22 helicopters and 11 planes providing air support to 451 firefighters.