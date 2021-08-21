Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Though young and healthy, unvaccinated father dies of COVID

By KIM CHANDLER
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bIh6I_0bYnOzw200

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — (AP) — Healthy and in their 30s, Christina and Josh Tidmore figured they were low-risk for COVID-19. With conflicting viewpoints about whether to get vaccinated against the virus filling their social media feeds and social circles, they decided to wait.

On July 20, Josh came home from work with a slight cough initially thought to be sinus trouble. On Aug. 11, he died of COVID-19 at a north Alabama hospital as Christina Tidmore witnessed a doctor and her team frantically try to resuscitate her husband.

“She would say, ’I need a pulse. ’I would hear, ‘no pulse,’ "Christina Tidmore said through tears. “They were trying so hard.”

“Nobody should go through this. He was only 36 and I’m 35 and we have three kids.”

She is now imploring young adults not to dismiss the risk and to consider getting vaccinated.

“Josh was completely healthy, active, not a smoker.” He would have turned 37 on Saturday.

Doctors say they are seeing a spike in cases among young adults and children as the highly contagious delta variant sweeps through unvaccinated populations. Medical officials say there is conflicting information on whether it makes people more severely ill or whether young people are more vulnerable to it, but it's clear the contagiousness means more young people and children are getting sick.

“There is no question that the average age of people who are being hospitalized is going down,” State Health Officer Scott Harris said Friday.

“I don’t know if it’s clear that delta is worse in that age group or worse than any of the strains we’ve seen before. ... But what you have though is one that is just much, much more transmissible. Because seniors are the ones that are predominately the vaccinated population in our state, the most vulnerable are these younger people. So you see them getting infected at much higher rates than we had before.”

In the past four weeks, people ages 25 to 49 years, made up 14% of all COVID deaths in the state. And people 50 to 64 years made up about 29%.

The state is also seeing a surge in COVID cases among children, although deaths so far have been rare. The state this week set a record for pediatric hospitalizations with 50 children hospitalized with COVID-19.

In the past four weeks, 6% of cases of COVID-19 in Alabama have been among children under five while 8% have been among children between the ages of five and 17, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

“I am very concerned that the children of Alabama are experiencing more illness and hospitalizations as a result of COVID-19. Children can and do contract and spread COVID-19 disease. COVID-19 can be a very serious illness in children with at least 6% of children experiencing long-term consequences of this disease,” said Dr. Karen Landers, a pediatrician with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The Alabama Hospital Association said this week that 85% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.

Christina Tidmore also had COVID-19 but recovered. She said she and her husband were not against vaccines - their children are current on their childhood immunizations.

But the couple was unsure about the coronavirus vaccine due to conflicting viewpoints on their social media feeds and in conversations.

She said that they didn’t “know hardly anybody that had gotten real sick and figured we would be OK.” Josh himself in the spring shared an article critical of Dr. Anthony Fauci, writing, “this is why I don't believe 99.9% of what's said about this virus.”

Now, eligible family members are getting their coronavirus shots.

“It’s just a fight out there. This side and that side, and political garbage. ... You don’t know who to believe," she said. Christina Tidmore said she has no doubt that they would have made a different choice now, knowing so many more people who have contracted the virus.

A jokester with a heart of gold, Josh loved to help others and to make people laugh, especially kids. He sauntered into Easter and Christmas gatherings wearing an inflatable dinosaur costume and ran around hugging family members. He would cheerfully photobomb beachgoers. He didn’t hesitate to rush to help a motorcyclist injured in an accident near the north Alabama church his grandparents founded.

“He could make you feel better when nobody else could. He would listen. He genuinely cared about everybody,” Christina Tidmore said.

The family is relying on their faith to get through and Christina Tidmore wants to share her husband’s story to help people — as Josh would have wanted.

“If you can try to save your life, then you probably should,” she said of vaccinations.

“I have lots of feelings and lots of regret and lots of what ifs," she said. “”you don’t want to do that. You don’t.”

___

Follow more of AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 457

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
57K+
Followers
66K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#North Alabama#Covid#Ap#State Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Related
Shreveport, LAlouisianarecord.com

Family sues after mother dies of COVID-19

SHREVEPORT -- A family is suing a nursing home for their mother dying of COVID-19. Archie Diggs, Latonya Becknell Flowers and Calvin Diggs, on behalf of the estate of Annie Lee Becknell, filed a complaint on April 20 in Caddo Parish District Court against Irving Place Associates LP d.b.a. Highland Place Rehab and Nursing Center (HPRNC). The defendant recently removed the case to federal court.
Public HealthWWLP 22News

Unborn Twins Die from COVID-19

(KWKT) – A Texas mother was infected with COVID-19 while pregnant. She recovered, but her babies did not. Vaccination information is confidential, so we do not know whether the mother was vaccinated. Any kind of sickness can put extra strain and stress on the mother. “Fever, difficulty breathing, all of...
Fort Worth, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

9-Year-Old With COVID-19 to Paramedic: ‘My Heart is Going to Stop'

Fort Worth’s Cook Children’s Medical Center says it’s caring for 25 patients suffering from complications related to COVID-19. While most health experts say children fare better than adults in battling the virus, there are a growing number of children hospitalized with COVID-19. A North Texas mother is sharing her son’s...
Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

What you’ll need to treat COVID-19 at home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the COVID-19 delta variant continued to quickly spread across the state, health leaders warned it was important to be prepared if you or someone you care for caught the virus. If you or someone in your household gets infected with COVID-19 the last thing health...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

After nearly dying of COVID, Alabama car dealer gives away $100,000 in vaccine incentives

Shawn Esfahani was lying in a hospital bed approximately nine months ago suffering the effects of pneumonia and COVID-19. His oxygen level dropped to a dangerously low level. “It was a matter of a few hours, to be honest with you, that I could have lived or not,” Esfahani recalled about his stay at Thomas Hospital in Fairhope last December while COVID cases were spiking nationwide.
Public HealthBradenton Herald

Christian radio host who asked if vaccine is form of government control dies of COVID

Jimmy DeYoung, a Christian radio broadcaster who questioned the COVID-19 vaccines, died Sunday following a short battle with the virus. He was hospitalized with COVID-19 on Aug. 7, according to The Chattanoogan, and died from the virus eight days later. DeYoung operated Prophecy Today and his radio program was heard on more than 1,500 stations worldwide, according to his website.
San Antonio, TXnews4sanantonio.com

Family mourns after fully vaccinated woman dies from COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO (WOAI) — A San Antonio family is devastated after their loved one lost her battle with COVID-19 — even though she was fully vaccinated. Tracy Anderson just turned 48 years old before being admitted to CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital Westover Hills. I went to the chapel and her...
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Alabama pediatrician: ‘I don’t trust the government’ but COVID ‘is real’ and we’re ‘drowning’

A North Alabama pediatrician is sharing his experiences with COVID and it’s a sobering one: It’s real and it is a nightmare. Dr. Charles Wayne Melvin, a pediatrician at Tennessee Valley Pediatric Associates, Inc. in Sheffield and head of pediatrics at Helen Keller Hospital, wrote about his experiences in a Facebook post. In the post, Melvin said he is politically conservative and believes “both sides have botched this whole thing.” But, he adds COVID “is a real life and death fight and people are dying.”

Comments / 457

Community Policy