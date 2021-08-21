Why Law And Order: Organized Crime's Dylan McDermott Thinks Fans Responded So Much To His Character

Between the covers of Men’s Health magazine and all the petitions to name him “People’s Sexiest Man Alive,” it’s hard to picture Chris Meloni as anything but confident. While he has admitted to being “tightly wound” on set before, Meloni now goes into the darker details of a period of deep struggle. Although his initial departure from “Law & Order: SVU” devastated fellow castmates like Mariska Hargitay, Meloni did what he needed to do at the time to preserve his sanity. Mental health is an important topic and it’s nice to see someone of Meloni’s status staying candid about his struggles.