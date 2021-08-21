Cancel
Why Law And Order: Organized Crime's Dylan McDermott Thinks Fans Responded So Much To His Character

By Laura Hurley
 8 days ago
Law & Order: Organized Crime debuted in the 2020-2021 TV season as the long-awaited SVU spinoff that finally brought Christopher Meloni back as Detective Elliot Stabler, but it also delivered a serialized story, some sky-high stakes, and a major threat in the form of Dylan McDermott's Richard Wheatley. Stabler's dogged pursuit of Wheatley over the course of Organized Crime's first season ended with Wheatley behind bars, but McDermott is coming back for Season 2. The actor recently shared why he thinks fans responded so strongly to his character now that Season 2 is approaching.

