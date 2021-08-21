Cancel
Lordstown Motors Working On A Military Electric Vehicle Too

By Mark Kane
insideevs.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the Lordstown Endurance pickup approaches a limited production stage, the company works also on other projects that potentially could provide important additional revenue streams. One such project is the Military Electric Vehicle (MEV), demonstrated during Lordstown Week in June. It's a six-seat military vehicle based on the same EV...

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

General Motors expands recall to cover all Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles due to fire risk

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling all Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles sold worldwide to fix a battery problem that could cause fires. The recall raises questions about lithium ion batteries, which now are used in nearly all electric vehicles. President Joe Biden wants to convert 50% of the U.S. vehicle fleet from internal combustion to electricity by 2050 as part of a broader effort to fight climate change.
CarsTimes Union

Electric Trucks Are Good. Electric Highways May Be Better.

It’s a foregone conclusion that we need to phase out vehicles that emit climate change-causing greenhouse gases. Among passenger vehicles, electric vehicles are seen as the most viable option, though there’s still room for hydrogen fuel cells. Among the trucking industry, that battle between big batteries and hydrogen is much more competitive, though a number of setbacks in both areas — Tesla’s highly anticipated Semi has been delayed again, and beleaguered hydrogen proponent Nikola is still trying to get back on its feet after fraud charges — has left an opening for another option.
CarsPosted by
Interesting Engineering

A 16-Ton All-Electric Commercial Truck Just Started Real-World Tests

In July of last year, full electric commercial vehicle manufacturer Volta Trucks announced the introduction of the world’s first purpose-built full-electric 16-tonne commercial vehicle designed specifically for inner-city logistics. Now, the firm has said it has begun testing the truck. This comes right on time as we predicted that 2021 will be the year of the electric truck.
CarsWashington Post

Where We Are on the Road to Electric Vehicles

Are we there yet? No, but we’re definitely on the road. After decades of doubt, the world’s automakers have made up their minds about electric vehicles. The car world was rocked in January by General Motors Co.’s pledge to stop selling gas-burning cars by 2035, and industrywide EV investment plans now top $230 billion, according to AlixPartners, a consultancy. With governments wielding carrots for consumers and sticks for producers, EVs jumped to 11% of new car sales in Europe in 2020 and reached nearly 15% in the first quarter of 2021; in the same period, EV sales in China went from 4.8% to 8%. But there are big obstacles to the breakneck transition scientists say is needed to limit climate change, including plain old inertia. When it comes to cars, said Gina McCarthy, President Joe Biden’s top climate adviser, lots of people “just want ’em to be what they used to be.”
Businessthefabricator.com

Lordstown Motors appoints VP of global quality

Lordstown Motors Corp., Lordstown, Ohio, a provider of light-duty electric trucks for the commercial fleet market, has hired Eric Purcell as vice president of global quality. Purcell’s career encompasses 25 years of demonstrating year-over-year improvements with respect to safety, quality, efficiency, cost, and timing, including more than 20 years in the automotive industry. Most recently employed by Gibson Brands, he also served as director of manufacturing at Tesla and held senior-level positions at Kia and Nissan.
Carsetftrends.com

Half of U.S. Vehicles Sold to Be Electric by 2030

By 2030, half of all cars and light trucks sold in America could be electric, hydrogen-fueled, or plug-in hybrid, as reported the Wall Street Journal. Of those meeting at the White House last Friday were Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., and Stellantics NV, the maker of Chrysler. The initiative will fund supply-chain research and development, and manufacturing. Additionally, the automakers have asked for purchase incentives as well as national electric-vehicle charging infrastructure.
Economyinsideevs.com

Tesla Semi Payload To Be At Least As High As For A Diesel Truck

When Tesla first showed the Semi in November 2017, many critics doubted that the all-electric Class 8 heavy-duty truck could stick to the payload estimates when reaching production stage. Fast forward to 2021, and it appears that the Tesla Semi’s payload will be comparable to a Class 8 diesel truck,...
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Are Nio and Lordstown Motors Worth Your Time in Mid-2021?

Sales are slowly increasing for Nio, but Lordstown won't produce anything until at least September. Nio says its production is constrained by coronavirus-related supply chain issues. Lordstown has a funding agreement allowing it to sell existing shares to a hedge fund. Amid the recent flurry of interest in electric vehicles,...
Economyinsideevs.com

Lordstown Motors Outlines Endurance Launch Roadmap

Lordstown Motors' electric pickup truck, the Endurance, is promised to enter limited production in September, but the market launch is a different story. The company reports in its latest quarterly financial report a net loss of $108 million in Q2 2021 (compared to $8 million a year earlier), and over $233 million in the H1 2021 (compared to $20 million a year ago). The sales are at $0, as the product is not yet launched.
CarsPosted by
Reuters

General Motors to replace battery modules for some Bolt electric vehicles after fire risks

(Reuters) - Automaker General Motors Co said it will replace all battery modules in some Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles (EVs) under a recall announced last month. The module replacements, which could start as early as later this month, come after GM recalled its 2017-2019 model year Bolt battery-powered cars for the second time in less than a year. Two fire incidents were reported after the initial recall, including one in a Bolt that had updated software.
Carsexpressnews.com

Tomlinson: New motors, charging stations will speed adoption of electric vehicle

Global automakers and the world’s most powerful governments want electric vehicles to make up 50 percent of new car sales by 2030, which should be easy for one reason: EVs will be very different then than what we drive today. Innovators are announcing newly improved batteries, electric motors and charging...
IndustryCleanTechnica

FedEx Orders 120 Xos Electric Trucks

The electric truck market has been a hot topic in the past year or so. But have you heard of Xos? No, you haven’t. (If you have, I apologize, and I commend you.) Of course, this is not the pickup truck market we’re talking about. Xos produces electric Class 5 and Class 8 commercial trucks, and as you can see in the headline, it has landed a big order with FedEx — with 35 FedEx ground operators, to be specific.
CarsLas Vegas Herald

Electric Vehicles Market Thriving At A Tremendous Growth | SAIC MOTOR, Changan, BYD

HTF MI recently released a research document on Global Electric Vehicles Market that includes survey highlights, in-depth interviews insights with industry experts, and a review of industry dynamics with help of our global network of consultants and executives within the OEMs & aftermarket. These market estimates have been evaluated considering base year as 2021 and by studying the impact of various macro-economic factors, local and regional regulatory regimes to better understand current market dynamics affecting the Electric Vehicles growth and further bottom-up approach is applied to deliver comprehensive company profiles of major and emerging players of the industry, including Chery, Tesla, NISSAN, General Motors, HONDA, FAW, BMW, HYYNDAI, Ballard, MAZDA, SAIC MOTOR, Changan, BYD, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Daimler, Toyota & Ford.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Electric RV Concept With Range-Extending Rotary Engine Isn't A Mazda

When you hear something about a rotary engine, Mazda is always involved. This time, however, that's not the case. Making a surprising debut at the 2021 Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf is a concept RV from Knaus Tabbert called the E.Power Drive. It looks like a normal Fiat-based small motorhome inside and out, but underneath it's anything but normal.
IndustryTire Business

Fisher: Electric trucks drive commercial fleet changes

For the past several years, commercial fleets have been looking at and evaluating electric trucks seriously. In the last decade, every traditional, commercial truck OEM as well as new electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers have been working feverishly to develop commercial electric vehicles from Class 1 up to Class 8. You...
Carsinsideevs.com

Kia EV6 Will Be Followed By Two More Electric Crossovers

Kia has high hopes for the EV6 electric vehicle, but it won’t sit around and wait to see if it becomes successful. It intends to launch two additional electric high riders within the next two or three years and the first one, expected to be called EV4, will reportedly be revealed as early as next year and go on sale in 2023.

