Flood Warning issued for Estill, Powell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 10:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-21 20:51:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by 4 PM. Target Area: Estill; Powell The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky Red River at Clay City affecting Powell and Estill Counties. For the Red River...including Clay City...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until this evening The Flood Warning continues for the Red River at Clay City. * Until this evening. * At 9:15 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 17.0 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM EDT Saturday was 17.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is near crest, and is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Low lying areas flood. Maple street near the Red River Ranch as well as Pompeii Road off of Highway 15 are impassable. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.2 feet on 02/16/1949.