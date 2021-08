We can’t WAIT for the new section of EPCOT’s France pavilion to open on October 1st!. The new addition will be the home of Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, which Annual Passholders will soon get to preview! It will also have an all new crepe restaurant — La Creperie de Paris — that will have quick service AND table service available. Disney just released the menu for the restaurant and we found out more information about reservations!