Gamescom's Opening Night Pre-Show Will Have Several World Premieres

Geoff Keighley is hosting Opening Night Live for Gamescom on Wednesday, and he gave us a preview of what it will be like. This is the third event that Keighley has staged at Gamescom. The first was held in person in 2019. I went to that one, and it was packed. More than 500,000 concurrent viewers watched that show, including a sizable in-person crowd. But the pandemic forced Gamescom 2020 to go virtual, and more than 2 million concurrent viewers watched that show.