Gamescom's Opening Night Pre-Show Will Have Several World Premieres

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Opening Night Live segment of Gamescom is just a few days away now, and when that event takes place, viewers will see several new games announced. If you were thinking of skipping the pre-show and just tuning in for the main segment, however, you might want to plan to arrive early instead. Gamescom’s Opening Night Live host Geoff Keighley said this week that the pre-show before Opening Night Live will include eight additional world premiere announcements.

