Moorhead, MN

Moorhead police seek help finding missing 11-year-old girl

KARE 11
KARE 11
 8 days ago
Police are asking for the public's assistance finding 11-year-old Isabelle Storey, who was last seen by her family on Wednesday morning.

The Moorhead Police Department said Storey was last seen wearing a red or black sweatshirt, black shorts and red Nike high-top shoes. She is described as 5'2 and about 100 pounds.

Police asked anyone with information to call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660 and ask to speak to the on-duty Moorhead Police Supervisor.

KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

