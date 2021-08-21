Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Reuters

Griffin's Citadel plans to redeem $500 mln from Melvin Capital - WSJ

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Kenneth Griffin's Citadel LLC and Citadel partners are planning to redeem about $500 million of the $2 billion they invested in Melvin Capital, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Together with Steven A. Cohen's Point72 Asset Management, Griffin's Citadel had invested $2.75 billion in January into Melvin Capital, the hedge fund which was at the center of the GameStop (GME.N) trading frenzy earlier this year.

According to the WSJ, it could not determine whether Citadel plans to redeem more money later. Citadel is expected to remain a large investor, the report added, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Melvin Capital, the fund founded by Gabe Plotkin, lost 49% on its investments during the first three months of 2021, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters in April. read more

Melvin had established itself as a strong performer posting annualized returns of 30% between 2014 and 2020.

But Plotkin had bet the retailer GameStop's stock price would tumble and then faced off with retail traders who used online trading apps and exchanged information on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum to push the stock price significantly higher in the early weeks of January.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

172K+
Followers
199K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citadel Llc#Mln#Markets#Melvin Capital Wsj#Reuters#Citadel Llc#The Wall Street Journal#Point72 Asset Management#Gamestop#Reddit
Related
Irvine, CAWhittier Daily News

Irvine-based Rivian files for IPO, seeking $80 billion valuation

Rivian Automotive, the Irvine-based maker of electric pickups backed by Amazon.com has filed for an initial public offering and is seeking a roughly $80 billion valuation, according to people familiar with the matter. The startup said in a statement Friday that it submitted its S-1 registration to the Securities and...
Posted by
Benzinga

Citadel To Pull About $500M From Melvin Capital Following Bad Short Bet On GameStop

Griffin's Citadel had invested $2 billion in January into Melvin Capital Management LP, which was at the center of the GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) Short Squeeze. What Happened: Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC and Citadel partners are planning to redeem about $500 million of the $2 billion they invested in Melvin Capital, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.
Utah Stateadvisorhub.com

Top Utah Advisor’s $10.7-Mln Team Decamps from Merrill for Morgan Stanley

A massive Merrill Lynch team in Provo, Utah, led by the state’s top-ranked financial advisor, has departed the wirehouse for rival Morgan Stanley, according to sources familiar with the move. Dane Runia, who ranked 1st on Forbes’ 2021 list of “Best-in-State” wealth advisors and on Financial Planning’s 2021 “Top 40...
rock947.com

Hyatt to buy Apple Leisure Group from KKR and KSL Capital for $2.7 billion – WSJ

(Reuters) – U.S. hotel operator Hyatt Hotels Corp plans to buy resort company Apple Leisure Group from its private-equity owner KKR & Co and travel-and-leisure specialist KSL Capital Partners LLC for $2.7 billion including any debt, the Wall Street Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/3yUKVFe on Sunday. The deal is expected to be...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

U.S. probes Deutsche Bank's DWS over sustainability claims -WSJ

Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities are investigating German lender Deutsche Bank's (DBKGn.DE) asset management arm DWS Group (DWSG.DE) after the firm's former head of sustainability said it overstated how much it used sustainable investing criteria to manage its assets, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. The probes, by...
TechnologyPosted by
Reuters

T-Mobile hacker says wireless carrier's security "awful" - WSJ

(Reuters) - The hacker, who stole data of more than 53 million former and prospective customers of T-Mobile US Inc, said the wireless carrier’s security was “awful”, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. John Binns, the 21-year-old American who took responsibility for the high-profile hack disclosed by the company...
Economywhbl.com

China plans to ban U.S. IPOs for data-heavy tech firms – WSJ

(Reuters) – China plans to propose new rules that would ban companies with large amounts of sensitive consumer data from going public in the Unites States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. Officials from China’s stock regulator have told some companies and international...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

China Holds Up BioNTech's COVID-19 Jab Approval: WSJ

China’s government is reportedly slowing the approval for its first foreign COVID-19 vaccine because it could undermine confidence in Chinese vaccines. Health authorities are concerned that public doubts about Chinese vaccines stemming from the approval of Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE’s (NASDAQ: BNTX) vaccine could disrupt the country’s plans to use the homegrown shots.
Posted by
Reuters

Amazon plans to open large physical retail stores in U.S. - WSJ

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is planning to open several large physical retail stores in the United States that would operate like department stores, the Wall Street Journal reported here on Thursday. Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy