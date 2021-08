Homelessness in the United States is a severe issue. Despite an extended moratorium period on rental evictions, the pandemic has only worsened the situation. Now, a study conducted by the non-profit organization Miracle Messages​ has found that a universal basic income could help those struggling with housing security. The nonprofit distributed $500 per month for six months to 15 unhoused individuals. They discovered that 35 percent of all those who participated were able to secure safe housing within half a year. The project, called Miracle Money, also poses other benefits, including supporting the recipients' overall healing and growth as individuals.