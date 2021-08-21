Cancel
Pets

Pet of the Week: Sampson

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSampson is a super sweet guy, shelter staffer Brooke Byelich said in a recent Facebook video post by the shelter. “He’s a beautiful tabby!”. Not the fan of other kitty cats, Sampson would prefer a home without them. “But he loves humans!” Byelich said, noting he’s great with children. Following...

