KBI Investigating an Officer Involved Shooting in Augusta

Augusta police and Butler County sheriff’s deputies were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting incident that happened Friday evening at a Presto gas station. The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. at the station in the 600 block of West 7th Avenue. Augusta officials said 911 had received a call but no report was made. The caller did not hang up the phone, and the call was tracked to the gas station on West 7th. An officer encountered a 49 year old Augusta man and discovered that he was wanted for a felony probation violation.