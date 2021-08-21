Cancel
Massac County, IL

Flash Flood Warning issued for Massac, Pope by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 09:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Massac; Pope FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR MASSAC, CENTRAL POPE, CALLOWAY, LIVINGSTON, EASTERN MCCRACKEN AND MARSHALL COUNTIES At 908 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Portions of Hwy 121 in southeast Calloway County are closed due to water covering the road. Up to 5 inches of rain has been reported in this area. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Paducah, Murray, Metropolis, Benton, Calvert City, Reidland, Lone Oak, Brookport, Golconda, Ledbetter, Burna, Joy, New Columbia, Hardin, Hazel, Grand Rivers, Smithland, Hamletsburg, Brewers and Kirksey. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

