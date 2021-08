Union has announced that Chris Ardito and Breanne Wilson-Bennett have been named assistant women’s hockey coaches. “I’ve been very fortunate to be surrounded by some great assistant coaches, and I’m really excited to work with Chris and Breanne,” said Union head coach Josh Sciba in a statement. “Going through this process, it was very important to me that our new coaches be energetic about learning and improvement, possess a vast knowledge of the game, have an eagerness to develop/connect with our players in a purposeful way, and have a passion for bringing innovative ideas/perspectives to our staff.”