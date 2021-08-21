Cancel
Accidents

Car Comes Flying Outside Wendy’s Restaurant Nearly Hitting Family

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn out-of-control car almost crashed into a family eating outside a Wendy’s restaurant in South Brunswick, New Jersey. The accident happened at approximately 1 p.m. on Monday afternoon after the driver of a silver sedan suffered a medical episode while driving south on Route 130. Security camera footage from outside the restaurant shows the car veering off the road, striking a berm and flying through the air.

