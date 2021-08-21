The Southampton Rebellion wasn’t just Nat Turner’s. Women and children supported resistance, too.

Attorney Thomas Ruffin Gray took Nat Turner's account in the county jail from Nov. 1 through 3. Turner was sentenced to die on Nov. 5 and was hanged Nov. 9. On Nov. 10 in Washington, Gray registered his copyright for "Confessions." The pamphlet, published within a week, sold an estimated 50,000 copies within the first few months, according to historians at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. The book, now in the public domain, is available as a free download. Library of Congress

It was August 1831.

Moses, a Black boy of about 13 who was enslaved on Joseph Travis’ farm in Southampton County, was sleeping in the kitchen when he awoke to a din.

He found Jack, an enslaved man from another farm, crying with his head in his hands. He heard commands coming from the barn, and saw another familiar face, Nat Turner’s.

Overnight, Turner and a group of other men had slaughtered 9-year-old Putnam Moore, who owned both Turner and Moses; Joseph Travis, who owned the farm; Travis’ wife; and two other children, including an infant sleeping in a cradle.

Now they were drilling in the Travis family’s yard.

The men were only starting what became known as the Southampton Rebellion, which happened just west and southwest of Jerusalem — now Courtland.

Though the broad outlines of those events are known, historians continue to excavate new detail and offer fresh perspective. One, Vanessa Holden, explores the role of women and children in the rebellion, in her new book, “Surviving Southampton: African American Women and Resistance in Nat Turner’s Community.” She analyzes how this overlooked group made the rebellion possible, continued to rebel in its aftermath and taught lessons to later generations about how the rebellion unfolded.

___

After Moses awakened on that Aug. 22, the men were sorted into ranks. Eventually both Jack and Moses were forced to join them.

In the two days of the revolt, 55 or more whites were slaughtered, nearly half of them children.

As participants were captured and jailed, Moses and two other boys testified for both prosecution and defense. Moses seemed to vouch for Jack, the man he’d found weeping: “They made the prisoner go with them,” he said. Jack was eventually sentenced to hang.

He was one of 18 executed in Southampton. The local militia also killed an unconfirmed number of Black men throughout the region, including at least two enslaved men and seven killed upon capture.

But Nat Turner remained elusive for 2 ½ months, until his capture at the end of October. How did he remain free, and survive, so long? Holden’s book originated with that question, when she was an undergraduate history student at Randolph-Macon Woman’s College.

Her book looks at how central figures and leaders such as Nat Turner are shaped, nurtured, raised and supported by a community. It looks at the enslaved people in Southampton County, how they carried out their daily lives and how, in their own ways, they rebelled.

“You really have to pay attention to what facets of the community were really enabling this rebellion to be successful,” she said. “It always comes back to enslaved women and free women.” It comes back to children as well, including Moses, who testified in five cases.

To delve more into this idea, Holden conducted research at the Library of Virginia, among other places. There she looked at documents that had previously been studied, but this time with a focus on women and children — court, tax and census records included. She used census records to learn how many people were on each farm and how many of them were women and how many were children. In the 19th century, women and children made up a significant portion of the demographic in Southampton.

So in Chapter 4, readers can learn a great deal about how Moses and other enslaved and free Black children functioned in Southampton, as well as what women were doing at the time.

For example, Holden said, some women were allowed to move from place to place and could pass along “critical intelligence” to other enslaved people. They could let enslaved people know whether white slave owners knew about the rebellion, or where they had seen groups come or go. In more subtle ways, what may look like an enslaved woman cooking dinner could, in reality, be her planning to help rebels who passed through the farm late in the night.

As for Nat Turner’s worldview, he gained inspiration from women relatives, who also encouraged his intelligence early on, she said. He speaks about his family in his jailhouse confession — published as “The Confessions of Nat Turner,” an “as-told-to” book copyrighted by an attorney soon after Turner was hanged Nov. 11 in Jerusalem. Turner begins his story with his youth and his mother, grandmother and father.

“He himself foregrounded his revolutionary ideals in the training and the teaching that he got from women in his life, from his mother, from his grandmother, the ways that they bolstered his sense of self very early on,” Holden said. “I’m actually listening to what he had to say, which is that women are really critical to the way that this develops.”

Other enslaved people, she said, resisted every day through truancy — running off and later returning.

“Sometimes that truancy was just overnight,” she said. “Sometimes it involved actually going to the Great Dismal Swamp and staying for longer.”

Her book cites remarks from a former enslaved man, Lorenzo L. Ivy, whom the Works Progress Administration interviewed in 1937. Ivy talked about how his grandmother would go to the woods during periods of truancy.

“My mamma say she used to always put out food fo’ her an’ she would slip up nights an’ git it,” Ivy said.

Enslaved people also used theft to support themselves, or had help from family. For example, some enslaved men took foods they had raised, preserved and prepared. The night before the attack on the Travis farm, Turner and his core group “ate a pig they’d roasted and drank brandy they’d taken from local farms,” Holden said.

Women and children also used silence, particularly when testifying in court during the rebellion’s aftermath.

“The lives of their family members are on the line,” Holden said. “When they do things like only answer a question that they’re asked, and they do not go further, they are actually deploying a strategy to protect people in their community.”

___

Before she started the project, Holden hadn’t thought about free children of color or others who were free during the rebellion and the years leading up to it.

They often lived among enslaved people and were hired out in long-term labor contracts, doing the same work as those enslaved, she said. Even free children of color were often under indenture-like contracts to white landowners. If a child’s parents were deemed unfit, the children were bound out to white landowners for 18 to 21 years.

“It was sort of their version of social services,” Holden said. “I ... hadn’t realized how many free people were really caught up in this really exploitative labor system.”

Free Black communities often participated in rebellions — or avoided them, she said. One such woman was Eliza Crathenton, who told men not to participate in the rebellion, likely because she knew it would cause a great deal of “Black death,” Holden said.

Black resistance sometimes resulted in “very heartbreaking choices and sacrifices” so descendants could live to tell these stories.

“Their techniques of survival worked,” Holden said. “They had grandkids who lived until freedom. They had grandkids who survived racial discrimination in the 20th century, and that makes me smile.”

___

To learn more

For more information about “Surviving Southampton: African American Women and Resistance in Nat Turner’s Community,” as well as a virtual discussion, visit www.press.uillinois.edu .

___

About the book

“Surviving Southampton: African American Women and Resistance in Nat Turner’s Community”

Vanessa M. Holden

University of Illinois Press. 184 pp. $22.95.